NHL EDGE stats: Utah Hockey Club’s fast start

NHL.com identifies key EDGE stats surrounding the Utah Hockey Club’s 2-0-0 start to its first season.

It has been a fast start for the Utah Hockey Club through the first two games of its inaugural season, and the advanced metrics suggest the Stanley Cup Playoffs could be on the horizon.

A combination of speed, the depth from having three strong forward lines, a promising young core inherited from the Arizona Coyotes and one of the biggest moves of the offseason has Utah poised for immediate success.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Utah ranks second in the League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (55) behind the Buffalo Sabres (69 in three games) through two games and is led by forward Dylan Guenther, who is tied for fifth in that category (eight) among individual players. It’s still very early, but Guenther leads the NHL with four goals on eight shots on goal through two games this season, which were Utah victories at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2 on Tuesday, and at the New York Islanders, 5-4 in overtime Thursday.

Other impact forwards on separate lines, ranging from Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton (each has six 20-plus mph speed bursts; 96th percentile) to new captain Clayton Keller and rookie Josh Doan (four each), are not far behind Guenther in that category. Schmaltz has also showcased his top skating speed, ranking in the 91st percentile (21.88 mph).

Utah’s speed has created plenty of zone entries and Grade-A scoring chances early on this season. As a team, Utah is tied for third in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (18) and tied for second in high-danger goals (four) behind the New York Rangers (six). Hayton, specifically, has thrived in these areas, ranking tied for second in high-danger shots on goal (four) behind Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens (five) and tied with six others for the most high-danger goals (two).

The NHL’s newest franchise has also dominated the midrange areas, ranking tied for fourth in midrange shots on goal (18) and tied with the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins for the League lead in midrange goals (four). Guenther, who is thriving on a line with another breakout candidate in center Logan Cooley (No. 3 pick in 2022 NHL Draft), has starred in the midrange areas as well.

Guenther is tied for third in midrange shots on goal behind Dylan Cozens of the Sabres (eight) and Jack Hughes of the Devils (seven), and Guenther and another Utah middle-six forward Lawson Crouse are tied with Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar for the NHL lead in midrange goals (two each). Guenther has even scored a long-range goal already this season, showcasing his range and accomplishing a rare feat for a forward considering the NHL leaders at the position in that category last season (David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov, Alex Ovechkin, Owen Tippett) each only had four long-range goals.

Utah also has two leaders in terms of top shot speed with defensemen Michael Kesselring (leads NHL at 97.19 mph) and key trade acquisition Mikhail Sergachev (93.38; fifth), who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning after winning the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021). Kesselring also has the most 90+ mph shots (two) through the first week of the 2024-25 season.

One area of concern early on is that starting goalie Connor Ingram has faced the most high-danger shots (18) in the NHL, stopping 13 of them to rank tied for second in high-danger saves behind Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (14). In terms of high-danger save percentage, Ingram (.722) is well below the League average (.790) but has a strong track record in the category after finishing sixth (.833 in 50 games) last season.

If Utah can maintain, to any extent, its season-opening offensive outburst while limiting its prime scoring chances against, it has the EDGE stats pedigree at all three positions to contend for at least a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

