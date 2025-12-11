NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind goalies gaining momentum in the Vezina Trophy race.

After the injury to back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, the race for the NHL’s top goalie is heating up, with many of the upstart contenders boasting strong advanced metrics.

Hellebuyck, who also won the Hart Trophy last season as most valuable player, had knee surgery on Nov. 22 but could still have enough runway once he returns to rejoin the Vezina race. There have also been injuries to standout goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed; injured reserve) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Scott Wedgewood (concussion protocol) of the Colorado Avalanche in recent days.

Logan Thompson, who finished fourth in the Vezina voting last season despite his breakout season (31-6-6 in 43 games), has carried over his success into this season for the Washington Capitals. Ilya Sorokin, who was the Vezina Trophy runner-up in 2023, has helped the New York Islanders get back into Stanley Cup Playoff contention after winning the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick.

Arguably the biggest goalie surprise of the season has been Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks. Among the 15 goalies who have played at least 20 games this season, Knight ranks third in save percentage (.916) behind Thompson (.925) and Wedgewood (.919). Knight, who was the 13th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers before being acquired by the Blackhawks last season, has had a breakout performance after having a .904 save percentage in 95 career games prior to this season.

Here are three goalies who are making a case for Vezina Trophy consideration through the first two months of the season: