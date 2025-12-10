Quartet of game-tying goals in final 15 seconds highlight historic Tuesday night   

Talk about the late, late show.

History was made in the NHL on Tuesday when four games featured a game-tying goal within the final 15 seconds of the third period.

The most on a single gameday was previously two, last accomplished March 18, 2023. Entering Tuesday, there were four such instances across the entire League this season.

The historic night started rolling in Pittsburgh, where Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke literally beat the buzzer to tie the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-3 with 0.1 seconds left. Sennecke shoveled the puck into the crease, where a sliding Erik Karlsson accidentally gloved it into his own net just before the horn.

ANA@PIT: Sennecke evens score with SHG late in game

Anaheim completed the comeback with a 4-3 shootout victory at PPG Paints Arena.

Sennecke became the seventh rookie to score a game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation and the first to do so while short-handed. The others are Freddy Meyer (March 8, 2006), Pat Falloon (Feb. 28, 1992), Steve Yzerman (Dec. 18, 1983), Steve Bozek (Feb. 13, 1982), Doug Robinson (Feb. 21, 1965) and Ron Ellis (Dec. 13, 1964). It was the first short-handed goal scored this season by a team with its goalie pulled.

Per NHL EDGE stats, it was Sennecke's seventh high-danger goal this season, which tied him with Oliver Kapanen for the League lead among rookies.

"I wasn't really keeping track of the time," Sennecke said. "I saw it go in, so I wasn't even thinking about the time. And then it was at, like, what, 0.1 or something like that? Perfect."

A few minutes later, Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev scored with 14 seconds remaining in the third to tie the New York Islanders 4-4 before losing 5-4 in a shootout at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

VGK@NYI: Dorofeyev buries rebound to tie game late in 3rd

"We battled back in the third again, getting that late 6-on-5 goal there," Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "That was huge for us, just to pull away that point. And then just losing the shootout, it could go either way. Unfortunately, we didn't get it done in overtime, but definitely some positive takeaways from that one."

Dorofeyev's goal had a Projected Goal Rate of 19 percent, per NHL EDGE IQ, making it a high-probability attempt; the League average is 5.23 percent.

Meanwhile in Edmonton, Connor McDavid scored with two seconds left in the third for the Edmonton Oilers to tie the Buffalo Sabres 3-3. Alex Tuch's goal 33 seconds into OT won it 4-3 for Buffalo.

McDavid is in the 91st percentile among forwards this season with four midrange goals, per EDGE stats.

"That was one [heck] of a win, and we fought through the elements," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "I love the way our guys played, our guys battled through everything. We battled through every element out there."

BUF@EDM: McDavid ties the game with less than 2 seconds left

Finally, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar scored with eight seconds left to tie the Nashville Predators 3-3 before losing 4-3 in a shootout at Bridgestone Arena.

"Obviously good fight for us there," Makar said. "Just good to get a point and move on from this one."

Makar has 45 long-range shots on goal, which ranks second in the NHL behind Jakob Chychrun of the Washington Capitals, per EDGE stats.

The late heroics continued a trend in the NHL this season with 267 games that have had the winning goal scored in the third period or past regulation, the fourth most at this stage of the season (475 games played) and most since 2016-17 (269).

COL@NSH: Makar ties the game at 3 in the waning seconds

