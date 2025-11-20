EDGE stats: Surprise 2026 NHL Awards contenders

Vezina Trophy: Scott Wedgewood, G, COL

The Colorado goalie, who took on the starter’s role after Mackenzie Blackwood missed the start of the season with an injury, leads the League in wins (11), and has only lost once in regulation as of the one-quarter mark. With Blackwood’s return earlier this month, he and Wedgewood have formed one of the League’s best tandems. Per NHL EDGE stats, Wedgewood has the best midrange save percentage (.941; minimum 10 games) and is tied with four others for the most starts with greater than a .900 save percentage (10).

NHL EDGE IQ uses “Projected Goal Rate” (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal. For context, anything at or above a PGR of 12.0 percent is considered a high-probability attempt, and the NHL average PGR this season is approximately 5.14 percent for inferenced shot attempts. Inferenced shot attempts exclude shots greater than 60 feet, those beyond the goal line and empty-net attempts.

“Saves Above Projected,” another NHL EDGE IQ metric, is the total shots on goal minus the sum of the PGR on all of those inferenced attempts. A positive number means the goalie is making more saves than an average goalie would given the quality of the shot attempt that reaches goal. In terms of “Saves Above Projected,” Wedgewood (plus-9.43) ranks third in the NHL behind Logan Thompson (plus-12.82) of the Washington Capitals and Spencer Knight of the Blackhawks (plus-12.17).

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets has won the Vezina in consecutive seasons and remains the front-runner, with Thompson and other workhorse starters also in the conversation. But, with the Avalanche leading the NHL standings at 13-1-5 and Wedgewood having the offensive support of major awards contenders in Nathan MacKinnon (leads NHL with 33 points in 19 games) and Makar (leads defensemen with 25 points), the 33-year-old goalie is a dark horse Vezina candidate -- even as their 1A option in net.

Other surprise Vezina candidate: Spencer Knight, G, CHI