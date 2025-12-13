NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the Minnesota Wild’s outlook after acquiring elite defenseman Quinn Hughes.

---

The Minnesota Wild acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, and the defenseman’s elite advanced metrics can make them a bona fide Stanley Cup contender.

The 26-year-old, who can become an unrestricted free agent after next season (2026-27), could give the Wild one of the top five skater duos in the NHL with forward Kirill Kaprizov. Hughes, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, won the Norris Trophy in 2024 with a career-high 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) and, in just his seventh full NHL season, was already the Canucks’ all-time defenseman leader in points (432 in 459 games) and assists (371).

Since Hughes’ first full season in 2019-20, he ranked second among defensemen in points (429 in 454 games) behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (465 points in 426 games) prior to the trade. And, dating back to Hughes’ NHL debut on March 28, 2019, he led defensemen in both assists and power-play points (190) prior to the trade. Among active NHL defensemen, Hughes ranked second in points per game (0.94) behind Makar (1.09) prior to the trade.

Hughes, who was tied with Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars for the defenseman lead in power-play points (12) and tied for 11th at the position in points (23 in 26 games) this season prior to the trade, has had three seasons of 30-plus power-play points, including a career-high 38 in 2023-24.