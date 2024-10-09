Jazz forward Markkanen, Utah owners perform inaugural ceremonial puck drop

Finnish NBA star delivers pucks on skates, Ryan Smith hypes up crowd

Ryan and Ashley Smith drop the inaugural puck

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Utah Hockey Club jazzed up their first NHL game.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith performed the ceremonial puck drop before the team’s inaugural game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Finnish NBA wore a custom Utah jersey as he skated out with the puck for the ceremony.

At center ice, the Smiths hyped up the crowd.

“Thank you for believing, thank you for being here,” Ryan Smith said to the Utah fans. “Thank you for packing the barn tonight. Let’s make this the loudest place to play in the NHL. Let’s go.”

Ashley Smith then dropped the puck between Utah captain Clayton Keller and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno.

A dazzling opening for Utah’s newest franchise.

