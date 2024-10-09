Utah Hockey Club makes history, wins inaugural game

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lauri Markkanen skated out at Delta Center on Tuesday almost as if he were a player for the Utah Hockey Club instead of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. The 7-footer from Finland wore a No. 23 Utah hockey jersey and carried the puck to center ice for Ryan and Ashley Smith, the owners of both teams.

“How we doin’, Utah?” Ryan Smith asked the sellout crowd, drawing cheers. “Thank you for being here. Thank you for packing the barn tonight. Let’s make this the loudest place to play in the NHL. Let’s go.”

With that, Ashley Smith dropped the puck between Utah captain Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno for the ceremonial face-off, and the NHL’s newest team opened its inaugural season with a 5-2 win.

“This is history,” Keller said. “It’s only going to happen once, so you just try to soak it all in. I think we all had nerves, and that’s a good thing. You want nerves before the first game of a season, especially in this scenario. So, it was super cool and something I’ll remember forever.”