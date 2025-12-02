NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have been one of the NHL’s most-improved teams this season, led by their young trio: forwards Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and goalie Yaroslav Askarov. Celebrini and Smith have factored in on the same goal 22 times this season, which leads all NHL duos. Askarov has emerged as San Jose’s No. 1 goalie and was a standout during November; he was tied for the NHL lead in wins (eight in 10 games) and ranked third in save percentage (.947) that month with better than a .900 save percentage in nine of those games.

Celebrini, who’s second in the NHL in points (40 in 27 games) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (44 in 25 games), has a robust EDGE stats profile (with rankings among forwards listed below):

Hardest shot: 93.57 mph (97th percentile)

20-plus mph speed bursts: 74 (95th percentile)

Total skating distance: 93.50 miles (99th percentile; third among forwards)

Average shot speed: 62.56 (94th percentile)

Midrange shots on goal: 40 (99th percentile; tied for fourth among forwards)

Midrange goals: 9 (99th percentile; tied for second among forwards)

Smith also checks some key advanced stats boxes, ranking in the 90th percentile among forwards or better in midrange shots on goal (35; 98th percentile), midrange goals (six; 97th percentile), hardest shot (90.26 mph; 91st percentile) and total skating distance (76.90 miles; 91st percentile). Askarov, meanwhile, ranks highly in all three saves by location categories: high-danger saves (127; 95th percentile), midrange saves (139; 91st percentile) and long-range saves (104; 86th percentile).

The X-factor for the Sharks is their possession metrics; they rank last in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (43.4) this season. San Jose is also fourth worst in Ice Tilt, an NHL EDGE IQ metric that attempts to quantify a team’s territorial momentum at any given point during game play; it is derived from the average location of each team’s players on the ice (not the puck) in relation to the center redline over the preceding two minutes of game action. If the Sharks get more contributions from other rookies in forward Michael Misa (injured; nearing return) and defenseman Sam Dickinson over the course of the season, they could improve these metrics and be a potential surprise playoff team.