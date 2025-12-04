NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Schaefer

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats.

Today, we compare the underlying metrics of defensemen Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and rookie Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders ahead of their second NHL matchup on Dec. 4.

---

New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer, at 18 years old, is already drawing comparisons to Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar, who’s widely viewed as the best defenseman in the NHL.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks fourth among all defensemen in goals (eight), with one fewer than Makar (nine; tied for second behind Jakob Chychrun's 10), two weeks past the one-quarter mark of his first season and is tied for the lead in his rookie class in goals, while leading them outright in power-play goals (four in 27 games), power-play points (nine) and shots on goal (74). Makar, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, leads all defensemen in points (32 in 26 games) this season, while Schaefer is tied for 14th at the position.

Entering Thursday, Schaefer (19 points) is tied with Ray Bourque for the second-most points by an 18-year-old defenseman through his first 27 career games, trailing Phil Housley (21 in 1982-83). Schaefer will not turn 19 until next September, and has already this season become the youngest player in NHL history to score a regular-season overtime goal (18 years, 101 days), overtaking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days) and the youngest defenseman in history with a multigoal game, a mark previously held by Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins (18 years, 248 days) since Nov. 23, 1966.