NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Schaefer

Defensemen among leaders in skating speed, shot speed, shots by location

Makar Schaefer EDGE

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Justin Berl/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats.

Today, we compare the underlying metrics of defensemen Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and rookie Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders ahead of their second NHL matchup on Dec. 4.

---

New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer, at 18 years old, is already drawing comparisons to Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar, who’s widely viewed as the best defenseman in the NHL.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks fourth among all defensemen in goals (eight), with one fewer than Makar (nine; tied for second behind Jakob Chychrun's 10), two weeks past the one-quarter mark of his first season and is tied for the lead in his rookie class in goals, while leading them outright in power-play goals (four in 27 games), power-play points (nine) and shots on goal (74). Makar, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, leads all defensemen in points (32 in 26 games) this season, while Schaefer is tied for 14th at the position.

Entering Thursday, Schaefer (19 points) is tied with Ray Bourque for the second-most points by an 18-year-old defenseman through his first 27 career games, trailing Phil Housley (21 in 1982-83). Schaefer will not turn 19 until next September, and has already this season become the youngest player in NHL history to score a regular-season overtime goal (18 years, 101 days), overtaking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days) and the youngest defenseman in history with a multigoal game, a mark previously held by Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins (18 years, 248 days) since Nov. 23, 1966.

NYI@UTA: Schaefer crushes Barzal's dish into the net for OT-winning goal

The immediate impact for Schaefer brings back memories of Makar, who made his NHL debut at 20 years old during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored his first NHL goal in that game against the Calgary Flames. That early milestone came only three days after Makar won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA hockey. Makar is tied with Paul Coffey for second among defensemen in career points per game (1.09) during the regular season (minimum 200 games) behind Orr (1.39).

Makar’s trophy case is already among the all-time greats as he enters his prime at 27 years old; he has won the Calder Trophy (2020), Norris Trophy twice (2022, 2025), Stanley Cup (2022) and Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of that postseason during the Avalanche’s championship run.

COL@EDM: Makar snaps it home with his second

Here are three comparable underlying metrics between Makar and Schaefer:

1. Skating speed

Schaefer, as a rookie, leads all defensemen in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (95) this season. Makar ranks fourth in that category (63) behind Schaefer, Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators (86) and Olen Zellweger of the Anaheim Ducks (74). Makar has the second highest max skating speed among defensemen (23.68 mph; behind Nikita Zadorov's 23.84), and Schaefer is not far behind (22.93 mph; 96th percentile at position).

In terms of 22-plus mph speed bursts, Schaefer is second among defensemen (10), while Makar (eight) is right behind him in a tie for third; the only player at the position with more is Sanderson (11). In terms of total skating distance this season, Makar (94.08 miles; 99th percentile) ranks seventh among defensemen, but is barely higher than Schaefer (93.33; 96th percentile at position).

2. Shot speed

In terms of hardest shot, Schaefer (93.91 mph) has the slightest of edges over Makar (93.90) this season. Makar, who’s in his seventh NHL season, is also a standout in average shot speed (71.74 mph; 88th percentile among defensemen), while Schaefer (66.73) ranks slightly below the League average at his position (67.76).

Makar ranks in the top 10 in 90-plus mph shot attempts this season (11; 10th); Schaefer has had two such attempts so far. In terms of 80-plus mph shot attempts, Makar (39) also leads Schaefer (23).

3. Shots by location

Schaefer and Makar have an identical number of high-danger shots on goal, with Schaefer having just two more midrange shots on goal; they both rank in the top 10 at their positions in each category. Here is the full shots by location comparison between Makar and Schaefer, along with their ranks among defensemen:

High-danger shots on goal:
• Schaefer: 8 (tied for third; 99th percentile)
• Makar: 8 (tied for third; 99th percentile)

Midrange shots on goal:
• Schaefer: 24 (tied for third; 99th percentile)
• Makar: 22 (sixth; 98th percentile)

Long-range shots on goal:
• Makar: 36 (tied for fifth; 98th percentile)
• Schaefer: 32 (tied for 10th; 96th percentile)

Schaefer and Makar are among those defensemen tied for fifth in high-danger goals (two) this season, while Makar has scored more midrange goals (four; tied for second at position behind Zach Werenski's six) than Schaefer (three; tied for sixth at position). Their offensive zone time percentages are also strikingly similar, with Makar (44.9; 88th percentile among defensemen) having a slight advantage over Schaefer (44.6; 86th percentile).

In terms of average ice time, Makar (25:15 per game; sixth in NHL) and Schaefer (23:22) lead their respective teams this season. In terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts, Makar (plus-87) has a better differential than Schaefer (plus-51), but the comparison is much closer in terms of takeaways (Makar 15, Schaefer 10).

Makar had the only point (primary assist) between these two defensemen in their first NHL matchup on Nov. 16, but both players had the same number of 20-plus mph speed bursts (four) and 70-plus mph shot attempts (five) in the game, which Colorado won 4-1.

Schaefer already being comparable to Makar, a generational defenseman, in both surface-level and advanced metrics at such a young age shows Schaefer has an extremely high ceiling at his position -- and that these Canada-born defensemen could be compared to each other for many years to come.

---

More: Full EDGE stats player comparison

Latest News

Flyers score 3 goals in 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

NHL Status Report: Doughty 'hopeful' to return for Kings on Thursday

Oettinger makes 30 saves, Stars shut out Devils

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Werenski has been ‘consistently great’ for Blue Jackets, coach says 

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Wallstedt making impressive run with Wild 'look kind of easy'

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Cooley, Carlsson showcased when Mammoth visit Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings