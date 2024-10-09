Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks in inaugural game

Guenther scores twice, Hayton has goal, assist in franchise’s debut

Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club | 10/8/24 | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITYDylan Guenther scored twice, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in its inaugural game 5-2 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored, and Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley each had two assists for Utah. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno scored, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek made 20 saves.

It was the season opener for each team.

Guenther scored the first goal in franchise history at 4:55 of the first period to give Utah a 1-0 lead on a one-timer from just behind the right circle.

Keller made it 2-0 at 13:33, scoring on a rebound off a shot from Schmaltz.

Hayton extended it to 3-0 at 8:46 of the second period, scoring off a deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot.

Teravainen cut it to 3-1 at 14:25 on a backhand from in front off a centering pass from Bedard on the rush.

Foligno made it 3-2 at 4:46 of the third period, tipping in a shot from Alex Vlasic.

Guenther made it 4-2 with 44 seconds remaining after scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net after recovering a rebound of Cooley’s long shot.

Lawson Crouse scored on a redirection at 19:38 for the 5-2 final.

