NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt's dominant start to the season.

Jesper Wallstedt is having a historic start to his NHL career, giving the Minnesota Wild one of the best tandems in the League and emerging as a dark horse Calder Trophy candidate.

The 23-year-old, who was the 20th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, 2021, had his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in what was only his 10th game of the season. Edmonton traded that pick to Minnesota prior to the selection. Wallstedt also leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.74) and save percentage (.944) among goalies who have played at least seven games.

In terms of games needed for a goalie to record his fifth career shutout, Wallstedt (five in 15 career games) is the second fastest to reach that mark behind Frank Brimsek of the Boston Bruins (nine games; 1938) and did so much faster than some of the best goalies in NHL history, including Dominik Hasek (73 games), Martin Brodeur (80) and Patrick Roy (134).