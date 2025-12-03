NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

2nd-fastest goalie to reach 5 career shutouts; emerges as dark horse Calder Trophy candidate

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt's dominant start to the season.

Jesper Wallstedt is having a historic start to his NHL career, giving the Minnesota Wild one of the best tandems in the League and emerging as a dark horse Calder Trophy candidate.

The 23-year-old, who was the 20th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, 2021, had his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in what was only his 10th game of the season. Edmonton traded that pick to Minnesota prior to the selection. Wallstedt also leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.74) and save percentage (.944) among goalies who have played at least seven games.

In terms of games needed for a goalie to record his fifth career shutout, Wallstedt (five in 15 career games) is the second fastest to reach that mark behind Frank Brimsek of the Boston Bruins (nine games; 1938) and did so much faster than some of the best goalies in NHL history, including Dominik Hasek (73 games), Martin Brodeur (80) and Patrick Roy (134).

ANA@MIN: Wallstedt earns his third NHL shutout, his second of season

After longtime NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury retired prior to this season, Wallstedt became the backup to Filip Gustavsson, one of the NHL's most efficient goalies last season. The Wild, with Gustavsson and Wallstedt, rank second in team save percentage this season (.914) behind the Colorado Avalanche's duo of Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood (.922).

Here are some underlying metrics storylines behind Wallstedt's prowess:

5-on-5 save percentage

Among goalies to play at least 10 games this season, Wallstedt leads the NHL in both 5-on-5 save percentage (.959) and 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations (.970; when games are tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period). Considering the Wild rank sixth worst in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (46.8), Wallstedt has provided them with a huge lift as the backup and now 1B goalie behind Gustavsson.

MIN@EDM: Wallstedt makes 32 saves in fourth SO of season

Saves by location

Wallstedt has excelled when facing perimeter shots this season; he has not allowed a single goal on a long-range shot (1.000 long-range save percentage; 81 saves on 81 shots faced) and also leads the League in save percentage against midrange and long-range shots combined (.972). Wallstedt has had greater than a .900 save percentage in nine of his 10 starts this season, leading the League in percentage of such starts (90.0).

Goal differential

Wallstedt has a plus-9 goal differential this season, which is tied for eighth in the NHL. Wallstedt plays behind superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov (17 goals; tied for fourth) and is part of a strong 25-and-younger core that includes forward Matt Boldy, defensemen Zeev Buium and Brock Faber. The Wild have the seventh-best power-play percentage (23.7), providing goal support to both of their goalies.

Minnesota has also earned at least one point in 14 of its past 15 games since Nov. 1 (12-1-2); over that span, the Wild are tied for the most points (26) in the NHL, lead the League in fewest goals allowed per game (1.60) and shutouts (five) while also ranking second in penalty kill percentage (92.5).

