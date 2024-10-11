Utah Hockey Club rallies late, defeats Islanders in OT

Skating in on a 3-on-1 rush, Guenther took a pass from Sean Durzi and roofed a shot over the glove of Semyon Varlamov.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist, and Mikhail Sergachev and Clayton Keller each had two assists for Utah (2-0-0), which was playing its first road game as a franchise. Connor Ingram made 21 saves.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Maxim Tsyplakov scored in his NHL debut, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders (0-0-1). Varlamov made 21 saves.

Tsyplakov gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead at 17:53 of the third period. Brock Nelson fed Tsyplakov in the high slot on a 3-on-2 rush before he beat Ingram blocker side.

Josh Doan responded just 13 seconds later to tie it 4-4. He skated in all alone behind Dobson, took a pass from Alex Kerfoot, and made a move before sneaking a shot under the blocker of Varlamov.

Duclair scored a power-play goal to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period. Dobson’s wrist shot from the point deflected off Duclair’s skate past Ingram’s left pad.

Utah challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call stood after a video review.

Crouse tied the game 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 19:01, beating Varlamov over his glove with a one-timer from the slot.

Barrett Hayton gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 13:07 of the second period. He deflected Sergachev's one-timer from the top of the left circle blocker side.

Bo Horvat tied it 2-2 at 1:03 of the third period, burying a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Duclair from behind the net.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau then gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead with a short-handed goal at 6:51. Simon Holmstrom's initial shot off the rush was stopped by Ingram, but Pageau knocked the rebound into the open net.

However, Guenther scored on the same power play to tie it 3-3 at 7:35. He beat Varlamov blocker side with a one-time from the left face-off dot off a cross-ice feed from Keller.