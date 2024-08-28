NHL EDGE stats for Utah Hockey Club

1. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev ranked in the 96th percentile in average shot speed (68.34 mph) and 92nd percentile in top shot speed (98.92 miles per hour) last season.

The trade to acquire Sergachev was one of the most significant moves of the NHL offseason, with the 26-year-old now having a chance to be a workhorse defenseman and first power-play fixture after playing in the shadow of elite defenseman Victor Hedman for his entire career and missing significant time last season because of injuries.

In 2022-23, during Sergachev's best offensive season, he had an even better top shot speed (100.17 mph; 97th percentile), was among the leaders in average shot speed (66.16 mph; 95th percentile) and also excelled in total skating distance (253 miles; 91st percentile), long-range shots on goal (100; 98th percentile; 10th in NHL) and long-range goals (seven; 98th percentile; tied for sixth).