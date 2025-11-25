NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

Advanced metrics of Kreider, Heineman, others yield impressive results

Kreider Burns split for EDGE surprises 112525

© John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind some sneaky offseason movers who are standing out during the 2025-26 season.

---

Approaching the NHL’s Thanksgiving break (Nov. 27), there have been plenty of surprising players who changed teams in the offseason and have strong advanced metrics.

The biggest offseason moves were the Vegas Golden Knights landing forward Mitch Marner and the Carolina Hurricanes signing Nikolaj Ehlers. But one of the top standouts this season among players who changed teams has been Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras, who has the best points-per-game average of his NHL career (1.00; 21 points in 21 games) and is tied with Marner for the most points among offseason movers.

Ehlers has elite underlying metrics, ranking among the forward leaders in hardest shot (93,63 mph; 98th percentile), max skating speed (23.05 mph; 94th percentile), offensive zone time percentage (47.9; 99th percentile; tied for fifth at position) and long-range shots on goal (14; 99th percentile; tied for sixth) this season. Zegras is excelling from midrange areas, ranking among the forward leaders in midrange shots on goal (19; 88th percentile) and midrange goals (four; 93rd percentile). In terms of total skating distance, Marner (68.74 miles; 92nd percentile) and Zegras (63.86; 84th percentile) are shouldering heavy workloads.

Here are some under-the-radar players who have been important offseason additions for their respective teams:

Chris Kreider, F, ANA

Kreider, who was acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the New York Rangers on June 12, has scored 10 goals, including five power-play goals (tied for ninth in NHL), in 18 games this season. The 34-year-old is one of three Ducks players with double-digit goal totals; the others are their young breakout players Cutter Gauthier (13 goals) and Leo Carlsson (11).

Per NHL EDGE stats, seven of Kreider’s goals have been high-danger goals, which ranks just outside the League’s top 10 (96th percentile among forwards). Kreider also ranks highly among forwards in max skating speed (22.89 mph; 90th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (21; 89th percentile) and midrange goals (three; 87th percentile).

ANA@DET: Kreider buries behind-the-back pass from LaCombe

Josh Doan, F, BUF

Acquired from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 as part of the JJ Peterka trade, Doan ranks fourth on the Buffalo Sabres in points (15 in 22 games) and is tied for fifth among offseason movers in points behind Zegras, Marner, Jack Roslovic (17 in 22 games; signed by Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 8) and Peterka (16 in 23 games). Doan, who’s 23 years old and the son of former NHL player Shane Doan, is also third on the Sabres in goals (seven; matching his total from last season) behind Tage Thompson (12) and Alex Tuch (eight).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Doan ranks seventh in the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (34; one more than last season's 33 in 51 games with Utah). Doan also ranks highly among forwards in high-danger goals (six; 93rd percentile), hardest shot (89.06 mph; 89th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (six; 86th percentile).

Brent Burns, D, and Victor Olofsson, F, COL

Burns, the oldest player to play in an NHL game this season (40 years, 261 days), has played 947 consecutive games, the longest active streak and fourth longest in League history. He has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 44 shots on goal in 22 games after signing with the Colorado Avalanche on July 2; they have the best record in the NHL (16-1-5; 37 points), are leading the League in goals per game (4.00) and allowing the fewest per game (2.18). Per NHL EDGE stats, Burns has 29 long-range shots on goal, tied for ninth in the entire NHL and one behind his teammate Cale Makar (30 long-range shots on goal; eighth), who leads their position in points (29 in 22 games).

The Avalanche had another sneaky offseason pickup in forward Victor Olofsson, who signed with them Aug. 20 and has 15 points (six on power play) in 22 games. The 30-year-old ranks among the forward leaders in average shot speed (62.47 mph; 94th percentile), midrange goals (four; 93rd percentile), midrange shots on goal (28; 97th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage (46.9; 95th percentile) this season.

NJD@COL: Olofsson nets his first three goals with Avalanche

Emil Heineman, F, NYI

Acquired by the New York Islanders from the Montreal Canadiens on June 27 as part of the Noah Dobson trade, Heineman ranks sixth in the entire NHL in hits (80) and is tied for second among offseason movers in goals (nine; behind Kreider). Heineman, who’s 24 years old, is one of two players in the NHL with at least 15 points and 80 hits this season (other: Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks) and has found chemistry with center Bo Horvat on the Islanders’ top line; all six of Heineman’s assists have been on goals by Horvat.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Heineman ranks in the 85th percentile or better among forwards in the following categories:

  • Max skating speed: 23.40 mph; 97th percentile
  • 20-plus mph speed bursts: 55 (91st percentile)
  • High-danger goals: five (88th percentile)
  • High-danger shots on goal: 19 (86th percentile)
  • Midrange goals: four (93rd percentile)
  • Midrange shots on goal: 18 (85th percentile)

Heineman and impact offseason signings in forward Jonathan Drouin and backup goalie David Rittich, together with Calder Trophy front-runner Matthew Schaefer (No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft), have put the Islanders in Stanley Cup Playoff position as one of the NHL’s most-improved teams.

Dan Vladar, G, PHI

Vladar, who signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1, is 8-4-1 with a .912 save percentage in 13 games this season, emerging as their No. 1 goalie option under new coach Rick Tocchet. With Vladar, the Flyers have been one of the most-improved defensive teams; they are tied for the 12th-fewest goals allowed per game (2.81) this season after finishing fifth worst (3.45) in that category last season. The Flyers have not had a Vezina Trophy finalist since Roman Cechmanek in 2000-01 (finished second behind Dominik Hasek).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Vladar leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.878) among goalies who have played at least eight games this season. The 28-year-old also ranks among the top five in even-strength save percentage (.923; fifth) and percentage of starts with greater than a .900 save percentage (76.9; 10 of 13; third).

