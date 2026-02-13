NHL EDGE stats: United States utilizing Thompson, Hughes at Olympics

Sabres, Wild stars rank highly at positions in shots by location, shot speed, skating speed

oly_edge_usa_021226

© Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the early impact of forward Tage Thompson and defensemen Quinn Hughes on the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

---

The United States had two new wrinkles on full display in their win against Latvia to open the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with goal-scoring forward Tage Thompson and elite defenseman Quinn Hughes carrying over their strong advanced metrics from the NHL.

Thompson scored a power-play goal in the tournament opener, and Hughes had two assists (one coming on Thompson’s goal), adding another dimension to a star-studded roster looking to win the country’s first Olympic gold medal since 1980. Thompson and Hughes made an immediate impact on the first power play, teaming up with high-scoring forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk.

The U.S. lost to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship in overtime but was without Hughes for that entire tournament because of injury. Thompson was left off the U.S. roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off but then scored the golden goal for his country at the 2025 IIHF World Championship against Switzerland, helping him earn a spot for the 2026 Olympics.

Thompson, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL, has helped them become the biggest turnaround story of the NHL season so far; they are currently in Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference with a chance to end their 14-year postseason drought (longest active streak in League).

MTL@BUF: Thompson notches ninth NHL hat trick, first against the Canadiens

Hughes, who was acquired by the Minnesota Wild from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12, 2025, is tied for the most points among defensemen (34 in 26 games) since debuting for his new team on Dec. 14. Hughes ranks second among active NHL defensemen in career points per game (0.96) behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (1.08).

Here are three underlying metrics storylines for Hughes and Thompson in the NHL this season that are already translating to the Olympics:

1. Shots by location

Thompson leads the NHL in even-strength goals over the past two NHL seasons combined (62) and ranks second in goals overall in that span (74; behind Leon Draisaitl’s 81). Per NHL EDGE stats, Thompson is tied for third in the entire League in midrange goals (14) this season and tied for fifth in midrange shots on goal (79). Hughes, meanwhile, ranks third among NHL defensemen in midrange shots on goal (52) this season despite being limited to 52 of his teams’ possible 58 games.

Thompson, who scored a high-danger goal in the Olympics opener against Latvia, has also excelled from high-danger areas in the NHL this season; he ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (59) and 89th percentile in high-danger goals (11).

Both Hughes and Thompson are also standouts in terms of long-range shots on goal; Hughes ranks in the 93rd percentile among defensemen (59), while Thompson is tied for fourth among forwards in that category (31).

2. Shot speed

Thompson, who’s 6-foot-6, is a towering, skilled forward with one of the hardest shots in the entire NHL. Per NHL EDGE stats, Thompson leads all forwards in 90-plus mph shot attempts (29) this season and has the fifth-hardest shot at his position (97.94 mph). He also ranks in the 97th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (64.59 mph).

Last season, Thompson recorded the hardest shot attempt of the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22), reaching 106.00 mph for the Sabres on Dec. 31, 2024.

Hughes, meanwhile, ranks highly among defensemen in hardest shot (95.04 mph; 81st percentile). In terms of shot attempts between 70-80 mph, Hughes ranks in the 98th percentile among defensemen (117).

3. Skating speed

Hughes, an elite playmaker who leads the entire NHL in average ice time (27:52 per game), and Thompson, an extremely skilled puck-handler for a forward of his size, have both been fast skaters at their respective positions in the NHL this season.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hughes ranks sixth among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (113; 98th percentile at position) this season. Hughes also ranks highly among defensemen in max skating speed (22.51 mph; 86th percentile), while Thompson ranks highly among forwards in that category (22.85 mph; 82nd percentile).

BOS@MIN: Hughes drives home his first goal with the Wild

Hughes, who has already shown chemistry with his brother and U.S. teammate Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (two primary assists in opener) at the Olympics, and Thompson, who started the tournament in a top-nine, first power-play role, could be difference-makers for not only their country but also their NHL teams the longer their seasons go.

---

