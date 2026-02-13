NHL EDGE stats: United States utilizing Thompson, Hughes at Olympics

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the early impact of forward Tage Thompson and defensemen Quinn Hughes on the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

---

The United States had two new wrinkles on full display in their win against Latvia to open the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with goal-scoring forward Tage Thompson and elite defenseman Quinn Hughes carrying over their strong advanced metrics from the NHL.

Thompson scored a power-play goal in the tournament opener, and Hughes had two assists (one coming on Thompson’s goal), adding another dimension to a star-studded roster looking to win the country’s first Olympic gold medal since 1980. Thompson and Hughes made an immediate impact on the first power play, teaming up with high-scoring forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk.

The U.S. lost to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship in overtime but was without Hughes for that entire tournament because of injury. Thompson was left off the U.S. roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off but then scored the golden goal for his country at the 2025 IIHF World Championship against Switzerland, helping him earn a spot for the 2026 Olympics.

Thompson, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL, has helped them become the biggest turnaround story of the NHL season so far; they are currently in Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference with a chance to end their 14-year postseason drought (longest active streak in League).