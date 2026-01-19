NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ outlook after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames on Sunday, and his well-rounded advanced metrics should only strengthen their Stanley Cup championship push.

The 29-year-old, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, ranked among the defenseman leaders in goals (10; tied for eighth), shots on goal (112; tied for ninth) and power-play goals (four; tied for fifth) at the time of the trade. Andersson was having a bounce-back season in terms of points (30 in 48 games; tied for 20th) at the time of the trade after only having 31 in 81 games last season.

At the time of the trade, Andersson was averaging a career-best 0.63 points per game this season; he has also had strong offensive seasons in the past, with his highest totals being 50 points in 82 games during the 2021-22 season (0.61 per game) and 49 points in 79 games (0.62) during the 2022-23 season.

Andersson, who was averaging 24:14 per game (16th in entire NHL) this season at the time of the trade, reunites with former teammate and fellow workhorse defenseman Noah Hanifin, who was acquired by Vegas from Calgary on March 6, 2024; the two frequently played on the same defense pair with the Flames and could end up on the same unit again in Vegas.

Prior to the Andersson trade, Hanifin was second on the Golden Knights in average ice time (23:42 per game) behind Shea Theodore (23:48). Vegas, which has been without veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (hip injury) all season and may not have him back for the postseason, is now equipped for another Stanley Cup run (won its first title in 2023).

Here are three underlying reasons Andersson could boost the Golden Knights’ championship hopes: