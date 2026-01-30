NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Kucherov-Pastrnak, Vasilevskiy-Swayman among advanced metrics matchups for outdoor game

© Getty Images

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify key advanced metrics to watch for when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

1. Right wing matchup: Kucherov vs. Pastrnak

This outdoor game features two of the NHL’s top 10 offenses in the Lightning (3.46; second) and Bruins (3.35; tied seventh) and two of the game’s best playmakers in Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak. Kucherov ranks third in the NHL in points (82 in 48 games), while Pastrnak is sixth (69 in 50 games). Since 2019-20, Pastrnak ranks fourth in points (618 in 486 games), and Kucherov is close behind in fifth (614 in 404 games) despite playing far fewer games.

Both forwards are also advanced stats juggernauts, with Pastrnak ranking in the 93rd percentile at his position in hardest shot (92.76 mph) and Kucherov close behind in the 92nd percentile (92.06 mph). The right wings are also among the forward leaders in average shot speed, with Kucherov (62.54; 96th percentile) ahead of Pastrnak (59.45; 89th percentile). In terms of 70-plus mph shot attempts this season, Pastrnak (127; 10th among forwards) is just ahead of Kucherov (123; 12th at position).

Pastrnak and Kucherov are also both excellent shot generators from distance. The forward leader in long-range shots on goal since the start of the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (2021-22), Pastrnak (262) has 44 more than anyone at his position over those years (Alex Ovechkin is second with 218). Since 2016-17, Pastrnak ranks second in the NHL in shots on goal (2,794) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (3,045), while Kucherov is 16th in that category (2,117).

This season, Pastrnak ranks in the 99th percentile in long-range shots on goal (31; third among forwards), and Kucherov also ranks highly in that category (20; 96th percentile). Pastrnak ranks in the 97th percentile in midrange shots on goal (63), also ahead of Kucherov (51; 94th percentile).

2. Shot speed of Geekie, Raddysh

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie, who is tied for third in the entire NHL in goals (30), has recorded the hardest shot attempt in the entire NHL (103.03 mph on Nov. 11, 2025) this season. Geekie also ranks in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in average shot speed (61.02 mph; 93rd percentile) and all three of the goals by location categories: high-danger goals (12; 93rd percentile), midrange goals (10; 97th percentile) and long-range goals (four; 99th percentile; tied for most among forwards).

Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh, who ranks sixth among defensemen in points (47 in 46 games) this season, leads the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (60); Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is second with 36. Raddysh also ranks in the 95th percentile or higher among defensemen in the following categories:

Hardest shot: 100.13 mph (98th percentile)
Average shot speed: 75.94 mph (98th percentile)
Midrange goals: 6 (97th percentile)
Long-range goals: 7 (99th percentile; leads entire NHL)
Long-range shots on goal: 67 (97th percentile; eighth in entire NHL)

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman, who has not played since Dec. 9 because of an elbow injury that required surgery, is nearing a return. Hedman, who has been limited to 18 games this season, has remained a standout among defensemen in hardest shot (101.42; 99th percentile) and average shot speed (74.37 mph; 96th percentile).

WPG@TBL: Raddysh wires in slap shot to double the lead

3. Goalie matchup: Vasilevskiy vs. Swayman

The possible goalie matchup between Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning and Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins brings plenty of intrigue considering each is among the NHL leaders in wins; Vasilevskiy is second (24), while Swayman is third (22).

The matchup between these efficient workhorse goalies from the Atlantic Division also draws plenty of advanced stats comparisons. In terms of quality starts (those with greater than .900 save percentage) this season, Swayman leads the NHL (24), while Vasilevskiy is close behind in a tie for third (23).

Among goalies who have played at least 20 games this season, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in goals-against average (2.04) and save percentage (.921). In terms of save percentages by shot location, Vasilevskiy is the only goalie who ranks in the top five of both midrange save percentage (.932; second) and high-danger save percentage (.853; fourth). But Swayman has a slight advantage in 5-on-5 save percentage (.925; seventh) this season compared to Vasilevskiy (.924; tied for eighth).

NHL EDGE IQ uses ”Ice Tilt” to quantify territorial momentum based on which team has the advantage (and by what margin) at any given point during game play. The Lightning rank eighth in average ice tilt advantage in regulation (10:21 per period) this season, suggesting they are one of the better teams at carrying play. The Bruins, meanwhile, rank last in that category (8:31). Vasilevskiy, as a result of the Lightning’s consistent offensive support, leads the NHL in goal differential (plus-44; compared to Swayman’s plus-11).

