NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of a remarkable turnaround with 15 wins in their past 17 games and strong advanced metrics over that span, catapulting Lindy Ruff into the Jack Adams Award race for coach of the year.

The stretch, which coincides with Buffalo firing GM Kevyn Adams on Dec. 15 and replacing him with Jarmo Kekäläinen, includes 12 wins in the past 14 games since that move. Ruff, who won the Adams Award in 2005-06 during his first of two tenures with the Sabres and was re-hired by the team on April 22, 2024, has Buffalo in Stanley Cup Playoff position past the halfway point this season. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank third in the NHL in goals per game (3.76) behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (4.38) and Colorado Avalanche (4.13).

Although there are other Jack Adams contenders from both elite teams (e.g. Jared Bednar of Avalanche, Jon Cooper of Lightning) and also other surprising teams (e.g. Todd McLellan of Detroit Red Wings), the deciding factor in this year’s race could be if Ruff helps Buffalo end its 14-season playoff drought (since 2010-11; longest active streak in NHL). Buffalo also has the League’s longest active postseason series win drought (18 seasons; since 2006-07).

Ruff ranks fourth all-time in NHL coaching wins (926) and third among active coaches behind Joel Quenneville of the Anaheim Ducks (991) and Paul Maurice of the Florida Panthers (940); the all-time leader is Scotty Bowman (1,244). Ruff coached Buffalo to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999 (lost to Dallas Stars) and also the Eastern Conference Final in 1998, 1999, 2006 and 2007.

Here are three underlying metrics storylines surrounding the Sabres’ hot stretch and reasons Ruff can be considered a bona fide Jack Adams contender: