NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at Juraj Slafkovský’s strong advanced stats in the NHL this season.

---

Juraj Slafkovský has carried over the momentum from his breakout season with the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, helping Slovakia upset Finland in the tournament opener.

The 21-year-old had three points (two goals, one assist), including a power-play goal, and four shots on goal against Finland and has now scored nine goals in eight career games for Slovakia at the Olympics. Slafkovský, selected by Montreal with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has already reached NHL career highs in goals (21), power-play goals (10) and power-play points (17) in 57 games for the Canadiens this season.

Slafkovský is the only NHL player with at least 20 goals, 100 shots on goal (117), 80 hits (83) and 40 blocks (53) this season. He scored seven goals in seven games for Slovakia to lead the entire 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was also tied for the most points (seven) in that tournament.