NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

Although Panarin has never won the Stanley Cup, he won the Calder Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016 and has led multiple teams to postseason success. He helped the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and 2024 and also led the Columbus Blue Jackets to a stunning series upset against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning during the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Panarin joins Los Angeles’ deep forward group, which features goal-scorers Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, 23-year-old Quinton Byfield (No. 2 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) and veteran center Anze Kopitar, who’s playing in his final NHL season. That said, Panarin should spark what has been an underwhelming offense this season; prior to the trade, the Kings ranked fifth-worst in goals per game (2.57) and fourth-worst in power-play percentage (15.6).

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round during each appearance. This season, the Kings were one point behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and ranked fifth out of eight teams in the Pacific Division prior to the trade.

Here are three underlying reasons Panarin could help the Kings make the postseason:

1. Shot speed

Prior to the trade, Panarin ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (63.81 mph). His hardest shot of this season came in his final game played for the Rangers (89.24 mph on Jan. 26; 83rd percentile at position).

The Kings led the NHL in 80-plus mph shot attempts by forwards (228) prior to the trade and ranked highly in the category overall (400; third behind Colorado Avalanche’s 428, Washington Capitals’ 427). Prior to the Panarin trade, Los Angeles’ average shot speed standouts have been Kempe (64.52 mph; 97th percentile) and Fiala (59.16 mph; 88th percentile).

2. Perimeter shot prowess

Panarin led NHL forwards in long-range shots on goal (43) prior to the trade, just ahead of his new teammate Adrian Kempe, who’s second in that category (40); no other forward had more than 32.

Panarin was also among the leaders in midrange goals (11; tied for 10th in entire NHL) and long-range goals (three; tied for fifth among forwards) this season prior to the trade. Last season, Panarin was tied with Fiala, his new teammate, and William Nylander for the most midrange goals in the entire NHL (19 each).

This season, Panarin ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (66; just outside top 10 in entire NHL) prior to the trade. The Kings had the second-fewest midrange shots on goal (378) this season and ranked 26th out of 32 teams in midrange goals (43) prior to the trade.