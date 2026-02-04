NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the Los Angeles Kings outlook after acquiring high-scoring left wing Artemi Panarin.

The Los Angeles Kings acquired Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers on Wednesday, and the forward’s strong advanced metrics can help them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

The 34-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract as part of the trade, was leading the Rangers in assists (38), points (57 in 52 games), power-play assists (15) and shots on goal (158) this season prior to the trade. Panarin departs New York as the franchise’s all-time leader in career points per game (1.26).

Since entering the NHL in 2015-16, Panarin ranked fifth in the entire NHL in points (927 in 804 games) prior to the trade and was also one of six active players who have had a 120-point season (reached mark with Rangers in 2023-24); the others are Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Sidney Crosby. From Panarin's first season with New York in 2019-20 to the time of the trade to Los Angeles, Panarin ranked seventh in primary assists (223).

NYR@CAR R2, Gm3: Panarin tips the puck between his legs to win it in OT

Although Panarin has never won the Stanley Cup, he won the Calder Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016 and has led multiple teams to postseason success. He helped the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and 2024 and also led the Columbus Blue Jackets to a stunning series upset against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning during the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Panarin joins Los Angeles’ deep forward group, which features goal-scorers Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, 23-year-old Quinton Byfield (No. 2 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) and veteran center Anze Kopitar, who’s playing in his final NHL season. That said, Panarin should spark what has been an underwhelming offense this season; prior to the trade, the Kings ranked fifth-worst in goals per game (2.57) and fourth-worst in power-play percentage (15.6).

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round during each appearance. This season, the Kings were one point behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and ranked fifth out of eight teams in the Pacific Division prior to the trade.

Here are three underlying reasons Panarin could help the Kings make the postseason:

1. Shot speed

Prior to the trade, Panarin ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (63.81 mph). His hardest shot of this season came in his final game played for the Rangers (89.24 mph on Jan. 26; 83rd percentile at position).

The Kings led the NHL in 80-plus mph shot attempts by forwards (228) prior to the trade and ranked highly in the category overall (400; third behind Colorado Avalanche’s 428, Washington Capitals’ 427). Prior to the Panarin trade, Los Angeles’ average shot speed standouts have been Kempe (64.52 mph; 97th percentile) and Fiala (59.16 mph; 88th percentile).

2. Perimeter shot prowess

Panarin led NHL forwards in long-range shots on goal (43) prior to the trade, just ahead of his new teammate Adrian Kempe, who’s second in that category (40); no other forward had more than 32.

Panarin was also among the leaders in midrange goals (11; tied for 10th in entire NHL) and long-range goals (three; tied for fifth among forwards) this season prior to the trade. Last season, Panarin was tied with Fiala, his new teammate, and William Nylander for the most midrange goals in the entire NHL (19 each).

This season, Panarin ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (66; just outside top 10 in entire NHL) prior to the trade. The Kings had the second-fewest midrange shots on goal (378) this season and ranked 26th out of 32 teams in midrange goals (43) prior to the trade.

NYR@FLA: Panarin nets perfect wrister from slot for second of Winter Classic

3. Offensive zone impact

Since joining the Rangers prior to the 2019-20 season, Panarin ranks among the NHL leaders in power-play assists (155; tied for fifth), power-play points (202; sixth) and power-play shot attempts (667; eighth). The Kings have frequently played with five forwards on their first power-play unit this season, and the addition of Panarin could keep that trend going down the stretch of the season.

Even with the Rangers falling out of playoff contention this season, Panarin was a standout in offensive zone time percentage (46.5; 95th percentile among forwards) prior to the trade. Last season, despite the Rangers missing the playoffs, Panarin ranked third in the entire NHL in power-play offensive zone time percentage (66.6). Panarin should elevate the Kings, who ranked in the bottom half of the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (40.6; 21st) at all strengths prior to the trade.

NHL EDGE IQ uses ”Ice Tilt” to quantify territorial momentum based on which team has the advantage (and by what margin) at any given point during game play. Los Angeles ranks second worst in average ice tilt advantage in the first period (8:55) this season, suggesting there is room for improvement in terms of carrying play early in games.

The Kings have been one of the League’s most dominant possession teams, ranking fifth in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (52.9) this season prior to acquiring Panarin, and have a strong goalie tandem of Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg (.900 team save percentage; sixth in NHL).

But with Los Angeles having the third-worst 5-on-5 shooting percentage (7.8) this season at the time of the trade, Panarin provides them with elite playmaking and finishing abilities that could help them emerge as a dark horse contender to challenge the Vegas Golden Knights and back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division.

