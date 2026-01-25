NHL EDGE stats behind Bouchard’s historic 6-point game for Oilers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics surrounding Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard after his six-point game Jan. 24.

Evan Bouchard reached rare air with his six-point game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and his advanced stats continue to fuel his elite offensive game.

Bouchard became the first defensemen with three goals, six points and eight shots on goal in a single game since Bobby Orr for the Boston Bruins against the Capitals on Nov. 7, 1974 and marked the third time that feat has been accomplished at the position (Orr also did it against Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 14, 1971) since the NHL began tracking shots on goal in 1959-60.

Bouchard also became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to have at least three goals and three assists in a single game, joining Orr (did it three times), Tom Bladon and Doug Crossman.

It was the second six-point game in the NHL this season; the other came from Bruins forward David Pastrnak (six assists) against the New York Rangers on Jan. 10. Bouchard is now one of three defensemen with a hat trick this season; the others were Darren Raddysh of the Tampa Bay Lightning (at San Jose Sharks) on Jan. 3 and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils (at Chicago Blackhawks) on Nov. 12, 2025.