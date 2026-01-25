NHL EDGE stats behind Bouchard’s historic 6-point game for Oilers

Defenseman brings prowess in midrange offense, shot speed, skating metrics

Evan Bouchard EDGE Jan 25 26

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics surrounding Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard after his six-point game Jan. 24.

---

Evan Bouchard reached rare air with his six-point game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and his advanced stats continue to fuel his elite offensive game.

Bouchard became the first defensemen with three goals, six points and eight shots on goal in a single game since Bobby Orr for the Boston Bruins against the Capitals on Nov. 7, 1974 and marked the third time that feat has been accomplished at the position (Orr also did it against Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 14, 1971) since the NHL began tracking shots on goal in 1959-60.

Bouchard also became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to have at least three goals and three assists in a single game, joining Orr (did it three times), Tom Bladon and Doug Crossman.

It was the second six-point game in the NHL this season; the other came from Bruins forward David Pastrnak (six assists) against the New York Rangers on Jan. 10. Bouchard is now one of three defensemen with a hat trick this season; the others were Darren Raddysh of the Tampa Bay Lightning (at San Jose Sharks) on Jan. 3 and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils (at Chicago Blackhawks) on Nov. 12, 2025.

WSH@EDM: Bouchard earns first hat trick of his career

Bouchard’s performance, which came in his 400th NHL game, was also the first six-point game by a defenseman since Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche on March 6, 2025 (two goals, four assists against Sharks). Bouchard is now tied for the defenseman lead in points (55 in 53 games this season) with Zach Werenski (55 in 47 games) and Makar (55 in 49 games). Over the past three seasons combined, Bouchard ranks third among defensemen in points (204 in 216 games) behind Makar (237 in 206 games) and Quinn Hughes (216 in 197 games).

Here are three underlying metrics storylines behind Bouchard’s continued scoring dominance:

1. Shots by location

All three of Bouchard’s goals against the Capitals on Saturday were from either midrange or long range. All three were also from the middle regions of the ice. Bouchard has scored eight midrange goals this season, which ranks in the 99th percentile among defensemen and second at the position behind Werenski's 12. Bouchard has scored 23 goals from midrange (16) and long-range (seven) zones combined since the start of last season, which ranks fourth among NHL defensemen over that span behind Makar (31), Werenski and Jakob Chychrun (29 each).

Bouchard has been a standout in terms of advanced shot metrics all season long, ranking highly among defensemen in both midrange shots on goal (55; 99th percentile at position; second among D-men behind Werenski's 63) and long-range shots on goal (69; 99th percentile at position and fourth in entire NHL).

Last season, Bouchard was tied with Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers for the most long-range shots on goal (131) in the entire NHL and tied for third among defensemen in midrange shots on goal (75).

2. Shot speed

Bouchard had two shot attempts of at least 90 mph against the Capitals on Saturday and ranks second in the entire NHL in that category (34; 99th percentile among defensemen) behind Raddysh (56). One of those attempts, Bouchard’s hardest shot of the game (91.61 mph), came on the same sequence before forward Zach Hyman tied the game at 5-5 in the third period with 32 seconds remaining (Oilers won 6-5 in overtime).

Bouchard has also been a standout all season in terms of hardest shot (98.08 mph; 95th percentile among defensemen) and average shot speed (73.85 mph; 95th percentile at position). Bouchard is tied for second among defensemen in slap shot goals (six) this season behind Raddysh (nine).

3. Offensive zone prowess

Bouchard also excels in various skating metrics this season, giving his offensive game plenty of dimensions. He’s in the 98th percentile among defensemen in both total skating distance (183.51 miles) and offensive zone time percentage (47.1), while also ranking highly in 20-plus mph speed bursts (54; 92nd percentile at position).

In terms of power-play skating distance this season, Bouchard (27.41 miles) ranks third among defensemen behind Hughes (31.44 miles) and Makar (31.37). Last season, Bouchard was tied for sixth in the entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage (49.1; 99th percentile among defensemen).

