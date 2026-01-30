NHL EDGE stats behind record 30 hat tricks in January

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify key advanced metrics behind the League-record 30 hat tricks in January 2026.

---

Alex Tuch’s hat trick for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday marked the 30th across the NHL since January 1, 2026, setting a new League record for the most in a single calendar month.

The hat trick total for January 2026 surpassed December 1985 for the most games where a player has scored at least three goals. It was also the eighth straight day with a hat trick, tied for the second-longest streak in history behind a pair of nine-day stretches (April 3-11, 2021; Oct. 11-19, 1988).

Here are some highlights from this record-setting month of hat tricks, including key advanced stats storylines behind the performances:

• Of the 30 hat tricks in January, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was the only player to have multiple hat tricks in January 2026 (Jan. 2 against Florida Panthers in NHL Winter Classic; Jan. 17 against Philadelphia Flyers). It was the second time that Zibanejad had had multiple hat tricks in a single month (other: March 2021), and he became the first NHL player with multiple hat tricks in a single month during the regular season since Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl in March 2025.