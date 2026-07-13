NHL EDGE stats: Carlsson trophy contender for Ducks

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying metrics behind Leo Carlsson’s elite two-way game after the Anaheim Ducks matched his historic offer sheet.

1. Shots by location

Carlsson signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Ducks on July 9 after they matched an offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers on July 3; the contract has an average annual value of $18 million, making it the richest in NHL history. Carlsson’s advanced metrics support that he’s already one of the League’s most complete players with an even higher gear to reach in the years ahead.

Carlsson, who’s only 21 years old and was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is coming off a breakout season, helping the Ducks end their seven-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought and win a postseason round for the first time since 2017. Carlsson started last season with a point per game (44 in first 44 games) prior to his injury absence and finished with NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) despite being limited to 70 games. Carlsson then added 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 postseason games.

Even with Carlsson missing 12 games last regular season, he ranked highly among forwards in five of the six major EDGE goal and shot by location categories (percentile rankings among forwards listed below):

• High-danger goals: 16 (92nd percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 62 (86th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 12 (95th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 85 (96th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 15 (82nd percentile)

Carlsson also has a versatile shots-by-type profile; despite missing time last season, he was one of 10 players in the NHL with at least 12 wrist shot goals, 11 snap shot goals, two slap shot goals and three backhanded goals. And although he doesn’t stand out in terms of hardest shot, he does have sneaky shot speed with 68 shot attempts in the 70-80 mph range, which ranked in the 90th percentile among forwards last season.