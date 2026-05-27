Golden Knights sweep Avalanche, advance to Stanley Cup Final

Gabriel Landeskog scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves in his first start of the series for the Avalanche, who were the Presidents' Trophy winners.

“It's tough. You don't really know, everybody processes things differently,” Colorado defenseman Cale Makar said. “You work so hard to get to this point, it's obviously frustrating. But it's tough, you can't dwell on it in terms of the way we gave our effort. Like we touched on, I think sometimes at some points we were disconnected."

Said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar: “Losing sucks. Losing four straight is worse. The closer you get to accomplishing (lofty goals), the more losing can swipe it all away in an instant. It’s hard to deal with. I got a lot of respect for our guys and the season they had.”

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:42 of the first period. He gloved down a high flip from Brayden McNabb in the neutral zone, skated in on a breakaway, and used a backhand-to-forehand move to beat the left pad of Blackwood.

Stone had a goal and an assist in his return in Game 3, a 5-3 win on Sunday, after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

“I was able to get behind, but the lane wasn’t there,” Stone said. “I didn’t have to break stride, just had to catch it, put it down, and go in. Those are big goals at big times.”

Smith extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:15 of the third period, redirecting Dylan Coghlan's shot from the point through Blackwood’s five-hole.

“That’s how you move on in the playoffs. Those are very important pieces as you go through these series. I’m happy for Smith,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “Your stars are going to be stars, but to keep advancing and to get to the situation where you’re now playing in the fourth round, playing for the Cup, those other pieces have to come together.”