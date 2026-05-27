Tortorella returns to Stanley Cup Final for 1st time in 22 years as Golden Knights sweep Avalanche

You can’t make this stuff up.

And as he sat at the podium for his postgame press conference, this one featuring a thoughtful Torts instead of the often sharp-tongued one, he thanked Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, president of hockey operations George McPhee and general manager Kelly McCrimmon for giving him this chance to win another Cup.

“After spending a couple of weeks with the team, you could tell it’s a really good group,” he said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be along for the ride with them.”

One thing Tortorella quickly noted upon joining the Golden Knights: this team was different than some of the younger ones he’d coached in the past. It was a veteran group led by the likes of captain Mark Stone and fellow forward Jack Eichel, two alpha players who’d won the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 and understood what it would take to do it again.

This was, according to Tortorella, not a team you told what to do. It was instead one that you listened to.

So that’s what he’s done, often picking the brains of his players to get their ideas for success instead of forcefully telling them his.

“I think that’s the way he communicates with us on a day-to-day basis,” Eichel said. “It’s his message, his demeanor. It’s definitely felt like a group effort.

“He’s constantly coming to us for feedback.”

Together, players and coach agreed: the recipe for success in Game 4, with the opportunity to eliminate the mighty Avalanche, was to check them into submission.

Which is exactly what they did.