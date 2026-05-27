How Western Conference champion Golden Knights were built

Of the 23 players to play at least one postseason game, 15 were acquired via trade, four were signed in free agency, two were selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and two were selected by Vegas in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Ivan Barbashev, LW: Acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26 for forward prospect Zach Dean, Barbashev had 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 playoff games.

Pavel Dorofeyev, RW: Selected in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Dorofeyev had 64 points (37 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.

Nic Dowd, C: Acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5 for goalie prospect Jesper Vikman, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, Dowd had five points (one goal, four assists) in 20 games with Vegas and has four points (three goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

Jack Eichel, C: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021, with a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Eichel had 90 points (27 goals, 63 assists) in 74 regular-season games and has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Tomas Hertl, C: Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, 2024, along with a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for forward prospect David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Hertl had 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games.