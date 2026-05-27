How Western Conference champion Golden Knights were built

Brett Howden, C: Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 17, 2021, for defensemen Nick DeSimone and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Howden had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 58 regular-season games and has 12 points (10 goals, two assists) in 16 playoff games.
William Karlsson, C: Selected from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft on June 21, 2017, Karlsson had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 14 regular-season games and has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.
Keegan Kolesar, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 24, 2017, for a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Kolesar had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has one goal in 16 playoff games.
Mitch Marner, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2025, for forward Nicolas Roy, Marner had 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 16 playoff games.
Brandon Saad, LW: Signed as a free agent Jan. 31, 2025, Saad had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 49 regular-season games and has two assists in five playoff games.
Colton Sissons, C: Acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 30, 2025, with defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for defenseman Nicolas Hague, Sissons had 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 66 regular-season games and has six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.
Cole Smith, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 3 for defenseman prospect Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, Smith had two goals in 21 regular-season games and has five points (three goals, two assists) in 16 playoff games.
Reilly Smith, RW: Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6, 2025, for forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Smith had 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) in 69 regular-season games and has two assists in six playoff games.
Mark Stone, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, with forward Tobias Lindberg for defenseman Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Stone had 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in 60 regular-season games and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 playoff games.