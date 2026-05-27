Golden Knights to play Hurricanes or Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

Vegas (39-26-17), which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division, will start the best-of-7 series on the road at Carolina (53-22-7), the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division, or Montreal (48-24-10), the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division, since each finished with more points in the regular season. The Hurricanes have a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final with Game 4 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Golden Knights are 1-1 in the Cup Final. They defeated the Florida Panthers in five games in 2023 after losing to the Washington Capitals in five games in 2018.

Forward Mitch Marner leads Vegas in the playoffs with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 16 games, and center Jack Eichel has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists). Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden each have 10 goals.

Fifteen of the Golden Knights’ 22 skaters to play a game have at least one goal, and 21 have at least one point.

Goalie Carter Hart has started each game for Vegas this postseason. He is 12-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Carolina began the playoffs 8-0, sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round. The Hurricanes are trying to reach the Cup Final for the third time, and first since winning the Cup in 2006.

The Golden Knights were 2-0-0 against the Hurricanes in the regular season, outscoring them 10-4. Eichel had three goals and four points in the two games, and Dorofeyev had three goals. Marner (four assists) and forward Ivan Barbashev (one goal, three assists) each had four points.

Hart, who signed with Vegas on Oct. 24, did not face Carolina in the regular season. Akira Schmid played both games, going 2-0-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .915 save percentage. He started one game and replaced an injured Adin Hill in the other.