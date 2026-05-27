Opportunity to play for Stanley Cup 'special' to Marner

When the final horn sounded at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday and the realization set in that the Golden Knights would have the opportunity to play for the Cup, Marner became noticeably emotional.

“It was a special moment,” he said. “There’s been some dark times in hockey for myself, but I’m honestly thankful for my family, my brother, my mom and dad, my wife, my son, all my friends around me. So, yeah, that was the moment I just expressed some joy and some fun there.

“I’ll enjoy the night and get ready to go to work.”

There is no doubt this is the best Marner has ever played in the postseason. His previous best showing, statistically, came during the 2022-23 playoffs, when he had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 11 games with the Maple Leafs.

Of course, this is a different group of players than those who surrounded him during his nine seasons in Toronto. Here, he’s playing with Cup champions like Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, players who know what it takes to be successful in the playoffs after helping the Golden Knights win the title in 2023.

“Guys just come to the rink excited every day to go to work,” Marner said. “They want to make each other better, and we just have so much trust in whoever is going over the boards. And it showed again tonight.

“I’ve always believed in myself. I know the guys in this locker room believed in me as well. So, I just wanted to go out there and do my thing.”

He’s never done it better.

Now, let’s see if it continues on hockey’s biggest stage.