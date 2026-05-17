Suzuki, Canadiens ‘shocked’ by Game 6 loss to Sabres

It all seemed so surreal.

Just 10:14 into this same contest, Game 6 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, the Canadiens had found themselves up 3-1. The noise was deafening. With Montreal up 3-2 in the series, a date with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final seemed almost a sure thing.

Until it wasn’t.

Seven consecutive Sabres goals later, here was Suzuki, skating off the ice, trying to process what had just happened.

“I was shocked,” he said afterward. “Pretty shocked.”

So were his teammates.

So were the 20,962 fans in attendance.

And so, for that matter, were the thousands who were gathered in the streets for watch parties outside the arena, poised to turn downtown Montreal into one festive bleu-blanc-rouge celebration.

Except the Sabres spoiled the party, leaving the Canadiens and their rabid supporters somewhat numb.

“It was 3-1 in the first period, and it ended 8-3. That’s disappointing for sure,” Suzuki said. “At points in the second and third, it kind of got out of reach …

“It’s probably the worst game we’ve played. So we’re only going up. And I think it’s going to be important for guys to look at themselves in the mirror and say we’ve got an opportunity to win one game and advance to the third round.

“So we’ll take that any time throughout the season.”