NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres’ epic Game 1 comeback against Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres’ first Stanley Cup Playoff win in nearly 15 years was an epic comeback against the Boston Bruins in their postseason opener, with some of their strongest advanced stats making all the difference in the victory.

The Sabres became the first team in NHL postseason history to win in regulation after trailing by multiple goals and not scoring any with eight minutes or fewer remaining in the third period. Buffalo scored four straight goals, including two by Tage Thompson. Mattias Samuelsson’s go-ahead goal came just 52 seconds after Thompson’s game-tying goal late, completing a stretch of three goals in a 4:34 span.

Thompson, who was making his NHL postseason debut, became the second player in Sabres history to have three points in his playoff debut, joining Pierre Turgeon (1988). Buffalo’s last playoff win came nearly 15 years to the day (April 22, 2011 against Philadelphia Flyers), and this marked the second-latest multi-goal come-from-behind regulation victory in NHL history (Buffalo trailed by two goals with 7:58 left) behind the New York Americans in 1940 (trailed by two goals with 3:45 left).

Buffalo heavily outshot Boston, 38-20, in the game and eventually solved Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who had a .919 save percentage (31 saves on 34 shots faced) despite the Bruins giving up their lead and ultimately losing the game. Thompson, who reached 40 goals this season for the third time of his career, and Samuelsson, who had NHL career highs in goals (13), assists (28), and points (41) this season, carried over their regular-season success to spark Buffalo’s offense in the clutch.

Here are three advanced stats storylines behind the Sabres’ epic comeback and how they can carry over the momentum to the rest of the playoffs:

1. Thompson’s shot metrics

Thompson’s first goal was a backhanded wraparound that he snuck past Swayman to open the scoring for Buffalo, while his second goal was a net-front, high-danger shot. The Sabres were tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger goals (142) during the regular season, while Thompson ranked in the 93rd percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (73) and 90th percentile in high-danger goals (15).