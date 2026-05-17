Sabres 'embrace' opportunity to return home for Game 7 after keeping season alive

It was at that moment, as Lyon skated off, as Luukkonen skated on, that something awoke in the Sabres, that they saw the end of their season written in stark relief. They had already felt good about the way they were playing in the first, despite goals by Arber Xhekaj (1:40), Ivan Demidov (8:12, power play) and Jake Evans (10:14, short-handed).

The ice tilted. They controlled the puck, they controlled the play, they found the offensive stride that had gotten them this far in the first place, allowing them to win a stacked Atlantic Division.

They let go, of the stress, of the score, of the past.

They turned to what coach Lindy Ruff had said earlier that day, as he exhorted them to play freely, to play the way he knew they could. He had seen, in the tape, guys pointing at each other in games prior, telling each other where to go, an indication for him of indecision on what they were doing.

“So we just used this expression this morning that was JFG — and you can figure out what that is,” Ruff said.

Just (freaking) go.

They let failures melt away, whether those were personal or team-wide. They focused, solely, on what was ahead of them.

“Very proud of our guys,” Ruff said. “We talked this morning about how everybody needs to play their best game. The regular season doesn’t mean anything. The Boston series doesn’t mean anything. And the five games to this point really don’t mean anything. Our defining moment is this game tonight and we have to play our best game.”

They responded. Especially their best players, the ones who had struggled mightily in the first five games of the series.

Rasmus Dahlin had five points (one goal, four assists), tying the Sabres record for points in a playoff game, matching Derek Roy (Game 1 of the 2006 Conference Semifinals) and John Tucker (Game 4 of the 1988 Division Semifinals), with his goal coming 32 seconds into the game. Tage Thompson had four points (one goal, three assists).

“Five points is pretty good,” Luukkonen said of Dahlin. “It’s an elimination game for us, and our captain steps up. That’s how you lead a team. I think that’s been the whole year how well he has played. It’s not always if you’re the loudest on the bench or in the locker room. You take games over when you need to, and I think he very much showed it today.”