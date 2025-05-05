2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Stars Western 2nd Round preview

Winnipeg, Dallas face off for 1st time in postseason after dramatic series wins

Rantanen Schenn Hellebuyck

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
NHL.com Staff Writer

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Monday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference Second Round between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2C) Dallas Stars

Jets: 56-22-4, 116 points
Stars: 50-26-6, 106 points
Season series: WPG 3-1-0; DAL: 1-3-0
Game 1: Wednesday at Winnipeg (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)

The Jets and Stars will face off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in the Western Conference Second Round.

Each went seven games in their respective first-round series to get to this point, and both did it with comeback wins in the finale. The Stars rallied from down 2-0 in the third period to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Dallas on Saturday.

"It's up there for sure, just the way we did it," forward Wyatt Johnston said of how much of a feel-good win it was. "There probably wasn't a whole lot of belief that we were going to get it done with 15 minutes left in the third. Just awesome the way we battled back, especially in front of the home crowd. It was amazing. It's up there for sure. Hopefully there are a lot of pretty special games and special wins coming up in the next little while."

The Jets came back from trailing 2-0 and 3-1 to win 4-3 in double overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

"It's hard to put into words," captain Adam Lowry said. "Our mantra from training camp (was) get better every day, focus on the process and the results will take care of themselves, and I'm just really proud of the guys.

"You get down 2-0, Game 7, it kind of feels like it's an insurmountable lead 3-1 late, but to score two with the goalie out and to just have life. And for 'Fetts' (Cole Perfetti) to bring the building to its feet (to tie the game) with (2.2) seconds left is incredible. So, a wild game, but that's our group. There's not a lot of quit in here."

Both teams are also dealing with injuries. Jets center Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) has been out since the first period of Game 5 and defenseman Josh Morrissey (undisclosed) did not come back after leaving in the first period of Game 7. Scheifele skated on his own in a track suit Saturday but did not Sunday. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel didn't have an update on Morrissey after Game 7.

The Stars were without forward Jason Robertson (lower body) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (knee) in the first round. Both skated during an optional practice Monday, but coach Pete DeBoer said a decision on Game 1 has yet to be made.

Game breakers

Jets: Kyle Connor pretty much picked up where he left off in the regular season. After leading the Jets with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 82 regular-season games, he's first with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in the playoffs. Two of his goals were game-winners and it seemed that if there was a big scoring play, Connor was somehow involved.

Stars: Mikko Rantanen couldn't have made a bigger statement than he did in Game 7 of the first round against his former team. The forward, who the Stars acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games, including a hat trick in Game 7. The Stars have a few good offensive weapons, but it starts with Rantanen.

COL@DAL, Gm7: Rantanen notches first postseason career hat trick for 4-point game

Goaltending:

Jets: Connor Hellebuyck had a tough time in the first round on the road, where he was pulled in every game in St. Louis. He was 4-3 with a 3.85 goals-against average and .830 save percentage in the first round. At home, he went 4-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .885 save percentage and started to look more like himself as Game 7 continued. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner voted as the League's top goalie is a finalist again this season and a finalist for the Hart Trophy given to the most valuable player in the NHL. Eric Comrie came in relief three times and has a 1.40 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Stars: Jake Oettinger was 4-3 with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage against the Avalanche. The 26-year-old is coming off another regular season getting the bulk of the work, going 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 58 starts. Backup Casey DeSmith came into the third period of Game 4 after Oettinger was pulled, saving 13 of 14 shots in a 4-0 loss. He has a 3.03 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Numbers to know

Jets: Winnipeg became the 22nd Presidents' Trophy winner to play a Game 7 and the eighth in the opening round. They are the fifth Presidents' Trophy-winning team to win Game 7 in the first round, joining the 2011 Vancouver Canucks (against the Chicago Blackhawks), the 1992 New York Rangers (against the New Jersey Devils), the 1990 Boston Bruins (against the Hartford Whalers) and the 1989 Calgary Flames (against Vancouver).

Stars: Dallas has gotten at least one series win in three straight postseasons going back to 2023 and is 5-2 in seven playoff rounds over that span. The Stars' streak of three consecutive playoffs with a series win is tied for the second longest in their history (also three from 1983-85). Their longest was four in a row from 1998 to 2001.

They said it

"We've said it all year long. We'll take what we can from these games. Yeah, this is an emotional high, but we have had those moments throughout the year, obviously, not to this magnitude, but we've got to be able to settle down and refocus our efforts here on the next round." -- Jets forward Kyle Connor on preparing for the Stars

"Let's be honest, he took over the series the last three, four games. He just decided that we were not going to go home, and we were not going to lose. I think it started then, but I mean, what you witnessed there was special. This was Colorado and the team he had played [with] for a decade, and I don't know all the behind the scenes, what went on there, but he was a motivated guy to make an impact in this series, and he just got better and better." -- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Mikko Rantanen

Will win if…

Jets: They get more secondary scoring. Even if Scheifele returns, the Jets can't just rely on him and Connor to carry the load. The good news is they started getting others involved as the season wore on. Perfetti started capitalizing. So did Vladislav Namestnikov and Neal Pionk.

Stars: If they keep getting the most out of their top players. Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz were outstanding in the first round and the depth scoring from players such as Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment was there as well. Oh, the return of Robertson and Heiskanen wouldn't hurt the Stars' chances, either.

How they look

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Dominic Toninato -- Alex Iafallo

Dylan Samberg -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Colin Miller, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Mark Scheifele (undisclosed), Josh Morrissey (undisclosed) Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

