NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Center has robust advanced metrics; Bertuzzi, Knight other standouts

Connor Bedard CHI EDGE stats

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Connor Bedard and the surprising Chicago Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been arguably the NHL’s most surprising team over the first month of the season, led by high-scoring forward Connor Bedard and breakout goalie Spencer Knight.

Chicago is 8-5-3 and currently in Stanley Cup Playoffs position approaching the one-quarter mark of the season (Nov. 20). Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is among the NHL scoring leaders (25 points in 16 games; fourth in League) at only 20 years old.

Bedard has an eight-game point streak entering Chicago’s game against the New Jersey Devils (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT SN, TVAS2, SN360) on Wednesday; his 18 points in that span are the most in any eight-game span by a 20-or-younger player since Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby in December 2006. Chicago has stockpiled 11 first-round draft picks over the past four years, including a top-three selection in each of the previous three years, and is the third-youngest team in the League (average age of 26.78 years).

The rebuild for the Blackhawks, who have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019-20, has also been accelerated thanks to Knight (acquired from Florida Panthers last season as part of Seth Jones trade), who ranks second in the NHL in save percentage (.926) behind Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals (.935) among those who have played at least 10 games this season.

Here are three underlying reasons behind the Blackhawks’ strong start:

1. Bedard’s robust EDGE profile

Bedard, who’s having a full-fledged breakout in his third NHL season, is thriving in various advanced stats. His speed is the most notable improvement compared to last season; he already has five 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (94th percentile among forwards) after having none last season.

He also ranks in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following EDGE categories:

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 58 (97th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 55.82 miles (96th percentile)
• Even-strength skating distance: 48.15 miles (eighth among forwards; 99th percentile)
• Average shot speed: 63.22 mph (94th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 27 (tied for fourth; 99th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 5 (tied for seventh; 99th percentile)

OTT@CHI: Bedard scores three goals vs. Senators

2. High-danger goals

Tyler Bertuzzi, Bedard’s frequent linemate, is tied with Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks for the NHL lead in high-danger goals (nine) this season. Chicago ranks third in high-danger goals as a team (32) after it was 27th in that category last season (105). Andre Burakovsky, who is also playing on Bedard’s line, and Frank Nazar, who also has seen power play time with Bedard prior to his recent injury, also rank highly in high-danger goals (four each; 87th percentile among forwards). The Blackhawks rank seventh in the League in power-play percentage (25.5), including at least one power-play goal in 10 of their 16 games (7-1-2 in those games).

The Blackhawks have dressed seven defensemen in a League-most 14 games this season, and are 8-3-3 in those games. Four of those defensemen rank highly at the position in a key NHL EDGE stat:

• Artyom Levshunov’s offensive zone start percentage: 49 (99th percentile)
• Louis Crevier’s average shot speed: 77.23 mph (98th percentile)
• Sam Rinzel’s average skating distance per 60 minutes: 8.98 miles (91st percentile)
• Alex Vlasic’s max skating speed: 22.23 mph (85th percentile)

3. Knight’s save percentages by location

Among goalies to play at least 10 games this season, Knight has the best midrange save percentage (.944) and ranks third in high-danger save percentage (.879) despite facing the seventh-most high-danger shots on goal (107). Knight ranks second in high-danger saves (94) and also leads the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations (.977), meaning when games are tied in the first or second period or within one goal in the third period.

CHI@VAN: Knight kicks out the pad to keep the game scoreless

It’s worth noting the Blackhawks are tied for the third-most shots allowed per game (31.5) and have the fifth-worst 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (47.1), indicating they could see some regression in the coming months, especially in the difficult Central Division. But with franchise building blocks in Bedard, Knight, Levshunov and a much-improved supporting cast, Chicago could hang around in the postseason race, making coach Jeff Blashill a dark horse candidate for the Jack Adams Award (coach of the year) and Bedard a contender for both the Art Ross Trophy (most regular-season points) and Hart Trophy (most valuable player).

---

Related Content

Bedard surging for improved Blackhawks, eyeing Olympic spot with Canada

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Mailbag: Bedard-Bertuzzi connection; Stamkos' future

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers equipment manager sets record wearing jerseys

Lightning ‘starting to find their way’ after sluggish start, Coburn says

Wilsby to play at home in NHL Global Series Sweden with Predators after adversity

Predators miss Josi 'tremendously' at Global Series

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Larsson 'really happy' to be in Sweden as Penguins' 3rd goalie for Global Series

Blue Jackets end 4-game skid, overcome Kraken in shootout

Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hold off Canucks to end 3-game slide

Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal since 2022, Avalanche defeat Ducks

Celebrini helps Sharks rally, top Wild in OT for 4th straight win

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Pastrnak scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Maple Leafs to win 7th in row

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Bratt has eyes on Olympics with Sweden after fast start for Devils