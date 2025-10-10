2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

It was a tough decision to leave home and go to Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minnesota), but they have a great program there with a lot of players who have moved on to the next level and found success. It was kind of the same situation with my decision to sign in Muskegon (in 2024-25) after my time at Shattuck. They gave me a great opportunity and focus on development a lot. They really care about their players and how they succeed in their own way with the team's success as well. They really take their time and know what they're doing with their players, and they've shown that in the past.

Before I tendered, Sacha Boisvert (2022-24) was there. He got drafted high (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 18, 2024 NHL Draft). Matvei Gridin was there (2022-24), and he also got drafted high (Calgary Flames, No. 28, 2024 draft), so it's kind of they've been there and done that, so that was a big influence on the decision. They have a great culture and a great team, so it was an easier decision to make.

When it came time to commit to a college, Boston University just felt right. I went there and looked at the school, the city and the players who had been through there. I felt like it just felt right for me to go there. They have a strong past and a bunch of high-end players who have gone through there and found success in the NHL. That's what I want to do, and they really know how to develop their players.

Personally, I feel my game resembles (Montreal Canadiens captain) Nick Suzuki a lot. Even though he is a right shot. He's a very strong two-way forward who is very smart and can make players around him better. I think that is one of the main comparisons I can make to myself. My speed is another key part of my game.

As for this season, obviously, everyone has their own personal goals where they want to be and what they want to do by the end of the year. I want to focus on developing every day as a player and as a person off the ice. Another goal is for us as a team to keep growing, getting closer and getting better so that by the end of the year, we are a tight-knit group and can give ourselves the best chance at success.

Before the season started, I had a bit of a freak accident during training camp. I should be back in a couple of weeks. Obviously, it's difficult not being able to play hockey and be with the team on the ice all the time, but I feel like it's also a good learning experience for me. I get to find other ways to help lead the team off the ice or wherever they need me. Just keep trying to learn and build more character, so when I do come back, I am ready to go.

I do believe I can be a top 10 pick in the draft this summer. With all of the work I put in during the offseason and continuing into the season, I feel like if I play like I know I can, I will give myself the best chance to go high in the draft.

Thank you for reading this month. I hope everyone enjoys their Halloween. I will talk to you again in November.