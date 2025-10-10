2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Tynan Lawrence of Muskegon in the United States Hockey League will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds), who was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is a projected first-round pick. The Muskegon captain had 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in 2024-25. He also had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 USHL playoff games to help the Lumberjacks win their first Clark Cup championship while earning postseason MVP honors. Lawrence is committed to Boston University for 2026-27.
Hello hockey fans,
I am excited to go through my NHL Draft season and bring you along with me for the experience. A little bit about me: Growing up in my house it was mostly all hockey. My dad was always a big hockey fan, and my brother, who is six years older than me, played hockey too, so I kind of grew up around the sport. I fell in love with the game early and they had a big part of it.
Outside of hockey, I like to get out and hang with my friends in the summer. I usually play a couple of rounds of golf a week. During the winter, I just try to relax. I watch a lot of hockey. It's a great pastime. We have some long bus rides here in Muskegon, so we spend a lot of time talking on the bus and watching TV shows and movies.
It was a tough decision to leave home and go to Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minnesota), but they have a great program there with a lot of players who have moved on to the next level and found success. It was kind of the same situation with my decision to sign in Muskegon (in 2024-25) after my time at Shattuck. They gave me a great opportunity and focus on development a lot. They really care about their players and how they succeed in their own way with the team's success as well. They really take their time and know what they're doing with their players, and they've shown that in the past.
Before I tendered, Sacha Boisvert (2022-24) was there. He got drafted high (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 18, 2024 NHL Draft). Matvei Gridin was there (2022-24), and he also got drafted high (Calgary Flames, No. 28, 2024 draft), so it's kind of they've been there and done that, so that was a big influence on the decision. They have a great culture and a great team, so it was an easier decision to make.
When it came time to commit to a college, Boston University just felt right. I went there and looked at the school, the city and the players who had been through there. I felt like it just felt right for me to go there. They have a strong past and a bunch of high-end players who have gone through there and found success in the NHL. That's what I want to do, and they really know how to develop their players.
Personally, I feel my game resembles (Montreal Canadiens captain) Nick Suzuki a lot. Even though he is a right shot. He's a very strong two-way forward who is very smart and can make players around him better. I think that is one of the main comparisons I can make to myself. My speed is another key part of my game.
As for this season, obviously, everyone has their own personal goals where they want to be and what they want to do by the end of the year. I want to focus on developing every day as a player and as a person off the ice. Another goal is for us as a team to keep growing, getting closer and getting better so that by the end of the year, we are a tight-knit group and can give ourselves the best chance at success.
Before the season started, I had a bit of a freak accident during training camp. I should be back in a couple of weeks. Obviously, it's difficult not being able to play hockey and be with the team on the ice all the time, but I feel like it's also a good learning experience for me. I get to find other ways to help lead the team off the ice or wherever they need me. Just keep trying to learn and build more character, so when I do come back, I am ready to go.
I do believe I can be a top 10 pick in the draft this summer. With all of the work I put in during the offseason and continuing into the season, I feel like if I play like I know I can, I will give myself the best chance to go high in the draft.
Thank you for reading this month. I hope everyone enjoys their Halloween. I will talk to you again in November.