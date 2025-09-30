McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, quickly wowing Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Gavin McKenna has fit so smoothly into life on and off the ice at Penn State University that coach Guy Gadowsky used the same phrase to describe the freshman forward seven times during a 29-minute press conference Monday.

"He's an extremely easy hang," Gadowsky said during Penn State's media day at Pegula Ice Arena. "He's a really chill, easy hang. Great player. Very respectful. You automatically like him because he's just such an easy hang. He's a really cool kid."

McKenna has been just as cool on the ice. The 17-year-old already has stood out during preseason practices and has had little problem showing why he is considered a generational player and the favorite to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"His work ethic is excellent," Gadowsky said. "He fits into our locker room extremely well. He's extremely quick. He's extremely fast. He's also in great shape. Doing the skating drills, he's right at the front. So he's not just a cerebral player, he's got excellent conditioning and excellent speed.

"He does think the game differently. He's a different animal when it comes to that, not only compared to any other freshman, just compared to anybody. He thinks the game in a very unique, quite amazing way. And you can see that when there's drills that are game specific, that have a lot of traffic, he just somehow uses time and space in a very unique, just-make-it-so-easy way. So that's been fun to watch."