McKenna tops A-rated prospects on NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

The players on the preliminary list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices; those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates; players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

PDF: Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

This is the first season players from the Canadian Hockey League are eligible to play in the NCAA, and McKenna is the most prominent among the 175 players, according to College Hockey Inc., who made the jump this season.

McKenna was second in the Western Hockey League last season with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat and was named player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League.

"The NCAA rule change has already significantly changed the hockey landscape to the benefit of the players by providing options for their hockey pursuits," Marr said. "Many former CHL players have taken on important roles with their NCAA teams to start this season and this will only elevate the depth of teams in the NCAA. It may take a couple years to determine the full impact of this rule change."

McKenna had two assists in his first collegiate game, a 6-3 win at Arizona State on Oct. 3, and the scored the decisive goal on the power play in a 4-2 win against the Sun Devils 24 hours later.

"I think there's a lot less time and space," McKenna said when asked about the differences between the WHL and the NCAA. "The guys are bigger, faster, older. It's not too different in terms of skill and stuff. Obviously both leagues are very skilled, and guys can make plays. But in terms of speed and size, I think that's the biggest difference."

McKenna said living alone, some 3,500 miles from his hometown in Whitehorse, Yukon, is an adjustment, but he looks forward to the challenge.

"I'll tell you what; I thought his play without the puck was really, really good," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "I underestimated how good he was with that, so he's coming. And trust me, he's getting bigger and stronger every week. Give him a couple months."

Among the A-rated skaters considered likely to be selected in the top half of the first round are defensemen Keaton Verhoeff (6-3, 208) of the University of North Dakota, Ryan Lin (5-11, 177) of Vancouver (WHL), Xavier Villeneuve (5-11, 162) of Blainville-Boisbriand in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Malte Gustafsson (6-4, 200) of HV71's team in Sweden junior league.

A-rated forwards that could be chosen early include Ethan Belchetz (6-5, 228) of Windsor in the Ontario Hockey League, Ryan Roobroeck (6-3, 215) of Niagara (OHL), Tynan Lawrence (6-0, 185) of Muskegon in the United States Hockey League, Ivar Stenberg (5-11, 183) of Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, and Marcus Nordmark (6-1, 180) of Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league.

Verhoeff, a right-shot defenseman, has three points (two goals, one assist) in four NCAA games. The second-youngest player in men's college hockey, he turns 18 on June 19.

He was third among WHL rookie defensemen last season with 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 63 games with Victoria. Verhoeff also is a cousin of NHL forwards Kirby Dach (Montreal Canadiens) and Colton Dach (Chicago Blackhawks).

"He has the size and range to be a very good defender and also has very good offensive instincts," Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said of Verhoeff. "He can run a power play and is very good at recognizing opportunities. He jumps up on the rush and crashes the net very well. He needs to grow into his body still but should be a very good skater in time.

"He's the type of defenseman that can play big minutes in all situations and is a potential No. 1 defenseman; I would use (Washington Capitals defenseman) John Carlson as a comparison."

Belchetz is tied for the OHL lead with 10 goals and has 16 points in 13 games for Windsor in his second OHL season.

"He's a size and strength-type prospect who projects as that power forward," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He's made noticeable improvements to his footwork and agility. I would say his hands even look faster. He's tough to handle down low and is a beast in the blue paint. He has good sense and can think the game with smart players. His 200-foot game has also improved. Ethan has a real high ceiling, especially with his work ethic."

Stenberg and Nordmark are two of top prospects among the international contingent.

Stenberg has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 12 SHL games.

"He has elite skating, puck control and creativity, making him a constant threat," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "His ability to shift tempo and direction while maintaining possession stands out, and he's shown strong playmaking. A definite first-rounder if all goes as planned."

Nordmark has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 10 games in Sweden's junior league.

"Marcus is an exceptionally talented offensive player, equipped with all the skills to score effectively, even though he doesn't consistently show the highest competitive drive without the puck," Vuorinen said. "He has strong hands, a good shot, and creates scoring opportunities with his excellent passes. He plays with courage and high determination to score."

Luke Schairer (6-3, 195), a right-shot defenseman, is the only player from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team to receive an A rating. Schairer, born in Charlotte, North Carolina, is committed to Boston University in 2026-27. He has one assist and 12 shots on goal in 11 games.