New film tracks McKenna's journey to become projected No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

The film tracks McKenna across the continent, from his home and backyard rink in Whitehorse, Yukon, all the way to Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania, with several important stops in between.

McKenna was one of the top players in college hockey this season, finishing tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games. He was named Big Ten Rookie of the Year and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the outstanding men's college hockey player.

But beyond the games was the glare of the spotlight McKenna lived in.

"I just try to block out that noise and play the game you've played your whole life," he says in the film.

The noise became deafening at times early in the season, when McKenna struggled to live up to outside expectations.

"Throughout the year, I guess what impressed me most is just his ability to handle an unbelievable amount of pressure, and sometimes unrealistic expectations," said "The McKenna Project" director Matthew Chase. "The goalposts are always moving on him, and they don't move like that for other prospects.

"If that were me, I would be in bed with the covers pulled over my head; I wouldn't be able to handle it. And he just has this kind of innate maturity that enables him to handle it, which is so impressive for a young person."