Rangers defeat Islanders for 5th win in 6 games

Bo Horvat scored twice, Brock Nelson had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for the Islanders (29-23-15), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1), including 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Islanders have been outscored 16-5 during their skid.

“I'll say this: I saw a team that played better than us today,” coach Patrick Roy said. “They managed the puck much better than what we did. They’re very fast in transition. I thought they had more energy than us, for some reason.”

Horvat made it 1-0 with a short-handed goal at 14:08 of the first period, scoring from the left face-off circle after a feed from Nelson and Shesterkin caught out of position.

Zibanejad tied it 1-1 just 27 seconds into the second period. After a turnover by Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock along the half-wall, Zibanejad one-timed Jack Roslovic’s feed from above the circles past Sorokin.