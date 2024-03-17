Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

There's almost nothing more important than proper hydration. Artemi Panarin knows this well.

On Sunday, the New York Rangers forward wasn't waiting until he got back to his spot on the bench to rehydrate. Instead he opted to grab a sip out of NHL on TNT analyst Darren Pang's cup.

Pang had a cup of what appeared to be a sports drink next to him while covering the game from his familiar spot between the benches. Panarin -- who has 93 points in 67 games this season, proving he knows the perfect time to strike -- went for Pang's cup as soon as he turned his head to analyze a replay.

The former NHL goalie-turned beloved broadcaster was a true pro, catching Panarin in the act but never breaking from what he was doing on air.

So what was in the cup? Pang's NHL on TNT cohort shed light on that on social media.