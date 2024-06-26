Top NHL free agent forwards: Guentzel, Stamkos likely available 

The 34-year-old forward had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Lightning this season, and led them with five goals in the playoffs. The No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos has 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games over 16 seasons, all with the Lightning. Since entering the NHL, Stamkos is second in goals, behind only Alex Ovechkin (690) and fourth in points, behind Sidney Crosby (1,302), Ovechkin (1,240) and Patrick Kane (1,212). He has 101 points (50 goals, 51 assists) in the playoffs and has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).