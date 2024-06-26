Top NHL free agent forwards: Guentzel, Stamkos likely available 

Reinhart, Marchessault, Patrick Kane also expected to test market

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in the market for a forward who can boost them into a Stanley Cup contender.

NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent forwards (listed in alphabetical order):

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 29-year-old had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 58) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bertuzzi has 261 points (113 goals, 148 assists) in 406 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Red Wings and 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

The 27-year-old had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins this season and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 playoff games. Selected by Boston in the first round (No. 14) of the 2015 NHL Draft, DeBrusk has 266 points (138 goals, 128 assists) in 465 regular-season games and 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) in 86 playoff games.

BOS@MTL: DeBrusk nets OT winner with nifty backhand shot

Anthony Duclair, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 28-year-old had 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Lightning and San Jose Sharks this season, including 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Sharks on March 7. Duclair had two assists in five playoff games. Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (No. 80) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Duclair has 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) in 563 regular-season games for the Lightning, Sharks, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and Rangers and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 39 playoff games.

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars

The 33-year-old had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars this season and six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 playoff games. The No. 3 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has 809 points (341 goals, 468 assists) in 1,056 regular-season games for the Stars, Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators and 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 51 playoff games.

DAL@COL R2, Gm6: Duchene roofs rebound in 2OT, wins series for Stars

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 29-year-old had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games. Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 12) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Domi has 417 points (130 goals, 287 assists) in 661 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Coyotes and 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 50 playoff games.

Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche

The 29-year-old had an NHL career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Avalanche this season and three assists in three playoff games. Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 3 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin has 337 points (96 goals, 241 assists) in 564 regular-season games for the Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Lightning and 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 36 playoff games.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers

The 28-year-old had NHL career highs with 20 goals and 41 points in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers this season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 22 playoff games. Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round (No. 67) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Foegele has 163 points (80 goals, 83 assists) in 431 regular-season games for Oilers and Hurricanes, and 24 points (12 goals, 12assists) in 80 playoff games.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes

The 29-year-old had 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins this season, including 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 17 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Penguins on March 7. Guentzel had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 playoff games. Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (No. 77) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Guentzel has 491 points (227 goals, 264 assists) in 520 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Penguins and 67 points (38 goals, 29 assists) in 69 playoff games. Guentzel won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.

BOS@CAR: Guentzel scores PPG in tight to cut deficit

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers

The 34-year-old had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks this season, including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Ducks on March 6. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games. Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 82) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Henrique has 530 points (263 goals, 267 assists) in 912 regular-season games for the Oilers, Ducks and Devils and 45 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 45 playoff games.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks

The 33-year-old had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games with the Blackhawks this season. Signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 7, 2011, Johnson has 431 points (193 goals, 238 assists) in 738 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Lightning and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 116 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning, in 2020 and 2021.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

The 35-year-old had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games with the Red Wings this season. The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 1,284 points (471 goals, 813 assists) in 1,230 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Rangers and Blackhawks. He has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 playoff games and won the Cup three times with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). He was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players as part of the League's centennial celebration in 2017.

CBJ@DET: Kane lights the lamp for overtime winner

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks

The 29-year-old had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames this season, including 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 26 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Flames on Jan. 31. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 13 playoff games. Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (No. 5) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Lindholm has 557 points (218 goals, 339 assists) in 818 regular-season games for the Canucks, Flames and Hurricanes and 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 playoff games.

Anthony Mantha, Vegas Golden Knights

The 29-year-old had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals this season, including 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Capitals on March 5. He did not have a point in three playoff games. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (No. 20) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha has 296 points (142 goals, 154 assists) in 494 regular-season games for the Golden Knights, Capitals and Red Wings and no points in 14 playoff games.

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

The 33-year-old led the Golden Knights in points (69) and goals with an NHL career-high 42 in 82 games this season. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff games. Signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2012, Marchessault has 487 points (230 goals, 257 assists) in 638 regular-season games for the Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Blue Jackets and 76 points (36 goals, 40 assists) in 102 playoff games. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP when he had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 22 games to help the Golden Knights defeat the Panthers in five games and win their first Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

VGK@STL: Marchessault wires it in off the iron for the OT win

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets

The 29-year-old had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the Jets and Montreal Canadiens, including 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 34 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. Monahan had one assist in five playoff games. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 6) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan has 538 points (244 goals, 294 assists) in 764 regular-season games for the Jets, Canadiens and Flames and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 35 playoff games.

David Perron, Detroit Red Wings

The 36-year-old had 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 76 games for the Detroit Red Wings this season. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Perron has 768 points (310 goals, 458 assists) in 1,131 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers and 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) in 104 playoff games. Perron won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

The 28-year-old had NHL career highs with 94 points and 57 goals in 82 regular-season games for the Panthers this season, ranking second in the NHL in goals behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (69). He led the NHL with 27 power-play goals and was tied for second with 11 game-winning goals. Reinhart had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 24 playoff games to help the Panthers win the Stanley Cup. Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Reinhart has 538 points (255 goals, 283 assists) in 696 regular-season games for the Panthers and Sabres and 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) in 55 playoff games.

FLA@TBL R1, Gm3: Reinhart evens it up in 2nd period

Jack Roslovic, New York Rangers

The 27-year-old had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets this season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets on March 8. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 221 points (80 goals, 141 assists) in 445 regular-season games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets and Jets and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 36 playoff games.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 34-year-old forward had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Lightning this season, and led them with five goals in the playoffs. The No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos has 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games over 16 seasons, all with the Lightning. Since entering the NHL, Stamkos is second in goals, behind only Alex Ovechkin (690) and fourth in points, behind Sidney Crosby (1,302), Ovechkin (1,240) and Patrick Kane (1,212). He has 101 points (50 goals, 51 assists) in the playoffs and has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).

TBL@FLA R1, Gm2: Stamkos pounds in a PPG from the circle

Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights

The 30-year-old had 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Golden Knights this season and one assist in seven playoff games. Selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (No. 77) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stephenson has 270 points (89 goals, 181 assists) in 495 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and Capitals and 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 95 playoff games. Stephenson has won the Stanley Cup twice, with the Capitals in 2018 and with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida Panthers

The 32-year-old-had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers and Ottawa Senators this season, including 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Senators on March 6. Tarasenko had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has 629 points (293 goals, 336 assists) in 751 regular-season games for the Panthers, Senators, New York Rangers and Blues and 73 points (49 goals, 24assists) in 121 playoff games. Tarasenko also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes

The 29-year-old had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Hurricanes this season and six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games. Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 18) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Teravainen has 459 points (155 goals, 304 assists) in 670 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Blackhawks and 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 90 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015.

Tyler Toffoli, Winnipeg Jets

The 32-year-old had 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games for the Jets and New Jersey Devils last season, including 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 18 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Devils on March 8. Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 47) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Toffoli has 521 points (260 goals, 261 assists) in 812 regular-season games for the Jets, Devils, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Kings and 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 93 playoff games. Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014.

WPG@CBJ: Toffoli scores on a breakaway for 30th of the season

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins

The 35-year-old had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk has 629 points (311 goals, 318 assists) in 1,011 regular-season games for the Bruins, Flyers and Maple Leafs and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 82 playoff games.

Alex Wennberg, New York Rangers

The 29-year-old had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Rangers and Seattle Kraken this season, including five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Kraken on March 6. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round (No. 14) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Wennberg has 335 points (91 goals, 244 assists) in 712 regular-season games for the Rangers, Kraken, Florida Panthers and Blue Jackets and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 58 playoff games.

