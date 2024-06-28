Top NHL free agent goalies: Samsonov, Talbot likely available

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or are in the market for a backup.
NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent goalies (listed in alphabetical order):
Stolarz, Brossoit, DeSmith also expected to test market
© Claus Andersen/Getty Images // Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or are in the market for a backup.
NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent goalies (listed in alphabetical order):
The 31-year-old was 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 regular-season games (22 starts) for the Jets this season. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA, .911 save percentage and six shutouts in 140 regular-season games (118 starts) for the Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, and 5-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games (eight starts). Brossoit won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.
The 32-year-old was 12-9-6 with a 2.89 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 29 regular-season games (27 starts) for the Canucks this season, and 1-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .911 save percentage in two playoff games. Signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2017, DeSmith is 70-53-21 with a 2.82 GAA, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 163 regular-season games (142 starts) for the Canucks and Penguins, and 1-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .927 save percentage in three playoff games.
The 27-year-old was 7-24-3 with a 3.64 GAA, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 37 games (33 starts) for the Devils and San Jose Sharks this season, including 1-4-0 with a 2.51 GAA, .923 save percentage and one shutout in six games after he was acquired in a trade with the Sharks on March 8. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kahkonen is 49-67-15 with a 3.33 GAA, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 139 games (131 starts) for the Devils, Sharks and Wild.
The 32-year-old was 12-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 23 regular-season games (20 starts) for the Oilers this season, and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in three playoff games (two starts). Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (No. 49) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Pickard is 47-61-11 with a 2.93 GAA, .904 save percentage and five shutouts in 139 regular-season games (113 starts) for the Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in three playoff games (two starts).
The 36-year-old was 11-8-2 with a 3.11 GAA, .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (20 starts) for the Red Wings this season. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Reimer is 215-177-63 with a 2.88 GAA, .910 save percentage and 30 shutouts in 501 regular-season games (458 starts) for the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs, and 5-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in 11 playoff games (10 starts).
The 27-year-old was 23-7-8 with a 3.13 GAA, .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs this season, and 1-4 with a 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage in five playoff games. Selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 22) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov is 102-39-21 with a 2.76 GAA, .904 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 171 regular-season games (159 starts) for the Maple Leafs and Capitals, and 6-14 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 22 playoff games (21 starts).
The 30-year-old was 16-7-2 with two shutouts in 27 regular-season games (24 starts) for the Panthers this season and led the NHL with a 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage (minimum, 25 games) and allowed three goals on 19 shots in relief in his one playoff appearance. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers this season, is 43-31-9 with a 2.69 GAA, .915 save percentage and eight shutouts in 108 regular-season games (83 starts) for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Flyers, and 0-0 with a 5.17 GAA and .842 save percentage in one playoff game.
The 36-year-old was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 regular-season games (52 starts) for the Kings this season, and 1-2 with a 5.30 GAA and .861 save percentage in three playoff games. Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2010, Talbot is 245-176-42 with a 2.63 GAA, .914 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 486 regular-season games (465 starts) for the Kings, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers, and 16-18 with a 2.75 GAA, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 playoff games (34 starts).
The 31-year-old was 16-7-5 with a 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 regular-season games (28 starts) for the Stars this season and did not play in the playoffs. Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 84) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Wedgewood is 48-48-22 with a 2.98 GAA, .906 save percentage and six shutouts in 130 regular-season games (114 starts) for the Stars, Arizona Coyotes and Devils, and 0-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .862 save percentage in three playoff games (no starts).