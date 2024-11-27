Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Players to consider acquiring, offering in potential non-keeper league moves

NHL.com’s fantasy staff identifies players to consider in buy-low and sell-high trade offers in non-keeper leagues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTE: The following players are potential fantasy trade targets in leagues counting goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters and wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts for goalies. Rankings below are based on performance to date in those league formats.

BUY-LOW FANTASY TARGETS

Connor Bedard, F, CHI
Current Yahoo rank: 133

Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
Current Yahoo rank: 143

Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS
Current Yahoo rank: 149

Adam Fox, D, NYR
Current Yahoo rank: 161

Nick Schmaltz, F, UTA
Current Yahoo rank: 201

Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 211

Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 230

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM
Current Yahoo rank: 325

Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
Current Yahoo rank: 434

Stuart Skinner, G, EDM
Current Yahoo rank: 475

SELL-HIGH FANTASY TARGETS

Martin Necas, F, CAR
Current Yahoo rank: 5

Zach Werenski, D, CBJ
Current Yahoo rank: 27

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN
Current Yahoo rank: 30

Anthony Stolarz, G, TOR
Current Yahoo rank: 34

Kevin Lankinen, G, VAN
Current Yahoo rank: 50

Neal Pionk, D, WPG
Current Yahoo rank: 53

Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
Current Yahoo rank: 54

Dylan Strome, F, WSH
Current Yahoo rank: 63

Matt Duchene, F, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 78

John Carlson, D, WSH
Current Yahoo rank: 85

