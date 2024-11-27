NHL.com’s fantasy staff identifies players to consider in buy-low and sell-high trade offers in non-keeper leagues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets
Players to consider acquiring, offering in potential non-keeper league moves
© Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images
NOTE: The following players are potential fantasy trade targets in leagues counting goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters and wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts for goalies. Rankings below are based on performance to date in those league formats.
BUY-LOW FANTASY TARGETS
Connor Bedard, F, CHI
Current Yahoo rank: 133
Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
Current Yahoo rank: 143
Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS
Current Yahoo rank: 149
Adam Fox, D, NYR
Current Yahoo rank: 161
Nick Schmaltz, F, UTA
Current Yahoo rank: 201
Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 211
Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 230
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM
Current Yahoo rank: 325
Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
Current Yahoo rank: 434
Stuart Skinner, G, EDM
Current Yahoo rank: 475
---
SELL-HIGH FANTASY TARGETS
Martin Necas, F, CAR
Current Yahoo rank: 5
Zach Werenski, D, CBJ
Current Yahoo rank: 27
Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN
Current Yahoo rank: 30
Anthony Stolarz, G, TOR
Current Yahoo rank: 34
Kevin Lankinen, G, VAN
Current Yahoo rank: 50
Neal Pionk, D, WPG
Current Yahoo rank: 53
Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
Current Yahoo rank: 54
Dylan Strome, F, WSH
Current Yahoo rank: 63
Matt Duchene, F, DAL
Current Yahoo rank: 78
John Carlson, D, WSH
Current Yahoo rank: 85