'NHL Fantasy Stars' game launches for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Do you have what it takes to be an NHL general manager? Test your skills by downloading the "NHL Fantasy Stars" app and setting your daily lineup during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

"NHL Fantasy Stars," the official mobile game of the NHL, launches during the postseason with its own mobile app (find it on the app store under "NHL Fantasy Stars"); it's the unrivaled hockey gaming experience for avid NHL fans. Become the GM of your own team, assemble your dream lineup from over 800+ NHL licensed hockey players and dominate the ice in peer vs. peer hockey collection competition.

The game allows you to construct your dream team of players by opening packs and collecting coins. You can become a hockey GM, set winning lineups, collect star players, make blockbuster trades, play along with friends and climb the leaderboard.

Here are five things to know before playing "NHL Fantasy Stars" this postseason:

1. Open packs to unlock players

Whether you want to land your favorite player or scoop up the hottest statistical performers, you can unlock NHL players as you play, collect and train your Fantasy Stars.

2. Trade and train players with friends and fellow fans

You can buy, sell and trade players with other NHL fan GMs in the marketplace to maximize your team's potential and also train players to increase attribute scoring.

Move up the ranks in your weekly league against other fans and finish top three to get promoted to the next level.

3. Set your daily lineup with players from your collection

Showcase and collect all the NHL stars -- Centers, Wingers, Defensemen and NHL Teams -- in a unique mobile sports game where fans rip open packs to acquire and unlock legendary players that earn your team points based on real-life NHL game performances.

Here are the four tiers of players (with tile colors) based on real-life performance

• All-Star (purple)

• Gold

• Silver

• Base (gray)