Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Chinakhov thriving since trade to Penguins, Misa building momentum for Sharks

chinakhov-pit-fantasy

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

Each week during the regular season, here are the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire with NHL EDGE stats insights. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

'NHL Goal Chase' picks; build streak now

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks; download app

Play Yahoo Fantasy Hockey

---

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE

Picks/props | Projected lineups

Top 200 | Forward | D-man | Goalie

Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies

Trade Deadline preview | Cheat Sheet

NHL EDGE stats insights, trends

---

FORWARD

Dylan Holloway, STL
39 percent rostered

-Had 4 points (3G/1A) and 5 SOG in first game back from Olympics break; has 12 SOG in 3 games since break.
-Playing on L3 with Dalibor Dvorsky and Pius Suter and also PP2.
-Limited to 37 games; had NHL career highs in goals (26), assists (37), points (63), PPP (13) and SOG (178) last season.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in hardest shot and average shot speed this season.

Alex Laferriere, LAK
35 percent rostered

-Los Angeles Kings fired coach Jim Hiller; D.J. Smith named interim coach.
-Scored goal and had 7 shots on goal and 3 hits in win against CGY on Saturday.
-Only player in NHL with 10+ goals (14), 140+ hits (143) and 140+ SOG (171).
-Seeing time on L1 with Artemi Panarin (3 assists in 3 games since trade) and also PP2.
-Other potential beneficiaries of LAK coaching change: Brandt Clarke, D (62% rostered), Anze Kopitar (26%).

Cole Perfetti, WPG
20 percent rostered

-Has 3 points (1G/2A) and 13 SOG in 3 games since Olympics break; 7 straight games with 3+ SOG.
-Has 6 points (3G/3A), including 1 PPP, in past 6 games.
-Playing on L2 and also PP1 with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi and Logan Stanley.
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among forwards in even-strength offensive zone time percentage; all 7 of his goals this season have been high-danger goals.

Josh Norris, BUF
20 percent rostered

-Has 20 points (8G/12A), 6 on power play, in 22 games this season.
-Playing on L3 with Josh Doan and also PP1 with Tage Thompson, Doan, Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and offensive zone time percentage; 6 of his 8 goals this season have been high-danger goals.

Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel, PIT
8 and 5 percent rostered

-Chinakhov, acquired from CBJ during season, has 14 points (10G/4A) in 21 games since trade to PIT.
-Has scored goals in 7 of his past 11 games; multiple SOG in 8 straight games (3+ in 7 of those 8).
-Playing on L1 with Evgeni Malkin; key injury: Sidney Crosby (lower body; out for at least 4 weeks).
-Kindel: 4th among rookies in both goals (15) and shots on goal (120); tied for 3rd in power-play goals (4).
-Could see expanded role in Crosby's absence; playing on L3 with Anthony Mantha and also PP2.
-EDGE stats: Chinakhov has 4th-hardest shot among forwards and also ranks highly at position in average shot speed, max skating speed, midrange goals and long-range SOG; Kindel ranks highly among forwards in hardest shot, midrange goals and midrange shots on goal.

Michael Misa, SJS
7 percent rostered

-Points in 3 straight with 4 points (2G/2A), 1 on power play, since Olympics break; scored overtime goal Sunday vs. WPG.
-Playing on L2 with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli and also PP2.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and average skating distance per 60 minutes.

Other forward to consider: Matt Savoie, EDM (2 percent rostered)

---

DEFENSEMAN

Simon Edvinsson, DET

-2nd on DET in average ice time (22:35 per game) behind Moritz Seider (25:39); plays on top pair with Seider.
-Scored 7th goal of season Saturday in 50th game of season to tie career high; had 7G in 78 games last season.
-Providing strong category coverage of hits (66) and blocked shots (109) this season.
-EDGE stats: Among defenseman leaders in high-danger goals and high-danger shots on goal.

---

GOALIE

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF
34 percent rostered

-Has 9-2-1 record with .923 save percentage in 13 games since BUF general manager change.
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in high-danger SV% and quality start percentage this season.

Arturs Silovs, PIT
18 percent rostered

-4-1-0 with .929 SV% in past 5 games; 2nd among rookies in shutouts (2) and 4th in wins (13 in 28 games).
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in midrange SV% this season.

Related Content

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy

NHL EDGE stats behind Schaefer’s historic rookie season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL EDGE stats: 5 turnaround teams after Olympics

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL EDGE stats behind Jack Hughes’ heroics at 2026 Olympics

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams, strength of schedule

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026