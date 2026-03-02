Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks; build streak now

FORWARD

Dylan Holloway, STL

39 percent rostered

-Had 4 points (3G/1A) and 5 SOG in first game back from Olympics break; has 12 SOG in 3 games since break.

-Playing on L3 with Dalibor Dvorsky and Pius Suter and also PP2.

-Limited to 37 games; had NHL career highs in goals (26), assists (37), points (63), PPP (13) and SOG (178) last season.

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in hardest shot and average shot speed this season.

Alex Laferriere, LAK

35 percent rostered

-Los Angeles Kings fired coach Jim Hiller; D.J. Smith named interim coach.

-Scored goal and had 7 shots on goal and 3 hits in win against CGY on Saturday.

-Only player in NHL with 10+ goals (14), 140+ hits (143) and 140+ SOG (171).

-Seeing time on L1 with Artemi Panarin (3 assists in 3 games since trade) and also PP2.

-Other potential beneficiaries of LAK coaching change: Brandt Clarke, D (62% rostered), Anze Kopitar (26%).

Cole Perfetti, WPG

20 percent rostered

-Has 3 points (1G/2A) and 13 SOG in 3 games since Olympics break; 7 straight games with 3+ SOG.

-Has 6 points (3G/3A), including 1 PPP, in past 6 games.

-Playing on L2 and also PP1 with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi and Logan Stanley.

-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among forwards in even-strength offensive zone time percentage; all 7 of his goals this season have been high-danger goals.

Josh Norris, BUF

20 percent rostered

-Has 20 points (8G/12A), 6 on power play, in 22 games this season.

-Playing on L3 with Josh Doan and also PP1 with Tage Thompson, Doan, Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin.

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and offensive zone time percentage; 6 of his 8 goals this season have been high-danger goals.

Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel, PIT

8 and 5 percent rostered

-Chinakhov, acquired from CBJ during season, has 14 points (10G/4A) in 21 games since trade to PIT.

-Has scored goals in 7 of his past 11 games; multiple SOG in 8 straight games (3+ in 7 of those 8).

-Playing on L1 with Evgeni Malkin; key injury: Sidney Crosby (lower body; out for at least 4 weeks).

-Kindel: 4th among rookies in both goals (15) and shots on goal (120); tied for 3rd in power-play goals (4).

-Could see expanded role in Crosby's absence; playing on L3 with Anthony Mantha and also PP2.

-EDGE stats: Chinakhov has 4th-hardest shot among forwards and also ranks highly at position in average shot speed, max skating speed, midrange goals and long-range SOG; Kindel ranks highly among forwards in hardest shot, midrange goals and midrange shots on goal.

Michael Misa, SJS

7 percent rostered

-Points in 3 straight with 4 points (2G/2A), 1 on power play, since Olympics break; scored overtime goal Sunday vs. WPG.

-Playing on L2 with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli and also PP2.

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and average skating distance per 60 minutes.

Other forward to consider: Matt Savoie, EDM (2 percent rostered)

---

DEFENSEMAN

Simon Edvinsson, DET

-2nd on DET in average ice time (22:35 per game) behind Moritz Seider (25:39); plays on top pair with Seider.

-Scored 7th goal of season Saturday in 50th game of season to tie career high; had 7G in 78 games last season.

-Providing strong category coverage of hits (66) and blocked shots (109) this season.

-EDGE stats: Among defenseman leaders in high-danger goals and high-danger shots on goal.

---

GOALIE

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF

34 percent rostered

-Has 9-2-1 record with .923 save percentage in 13 games since BUF general manager change.

-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in high-danger SV% and quality start percentage this season.

Arturs Silovs, PIT

18 percent rostered

-4-1-0 with .929 SV% in past 5 games; 2nd among rookies in shutouts (2) and 4th in wins (13 in 28 games).

-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in midrange SV% this season.