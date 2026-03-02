Each week during the regular season, here are the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire with NHL EDGE stats insights. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats
Chinakhov thriving since trade to Penguins, Misa building momentum for Sharks
© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images
'NHL Goal Chase' picks; build streak now
'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks; download app
---
MORE FANTASY COVERAGE
Picks/props | Projected lineups
Top 200 | Forward | D-man | Goalie
Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies
Trade Deadline preview | Cheat Sheet
NHL EDGE stats insights, trends
---
FORWARD
Dylan Holloway, STL
39 percent rostered
-Had 4 points (3G/1A) and 5 SOG in first game back from Olympics break; has 12 SOG in 3 games since break.
-Playing on L3 with Dalibor Dvorsky and Pius Suter and also PP2.
-Limited to 37 games; had NHL career highs in goals (26), assists (37), points (63), PPP (13) and SOG (178) last season.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in hardest shot and average shot speed this season.
Alex Laferriere, LAK
35 percent rostered
-Los Angeles Kings fired coach Jim Hiller; D.J. Smith named interim coach.
-Scored goal and had 7 shots on goal and 3 hits in win against CGY on Saturday.
-Only player in NHL with 10+ goals (14), 140+ hits (143) and 140+ SOG (171).
-Seeing time on L1 with Artemi Panarin (3 assists in 3 games since trade) and also PP2.
-Other potential beneficiaries of LAK coaching change: Brandt Clarke, D (62% rostered), Anze Kopitar (26%).
Cole Perfetti, WPG
20 percent rostered
-Has 3 points (1G/2A) and 13 SOG in 3 games since Olympics break; 7 straight games with 3+ SOG.
-Has 6 points (3G/3A), including 1 PPP, in past 6 games.
-Playing on L2 and also PP1 with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi and Logan Stanley.
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among forwards in even-strength offensive zone time percentage; all 7 of his goals this season have been high-danger goals.
Josh Norris, BUF
20 percent rostered
-Has 20 points (8G/12A), 6 on power play, in 22 games this season.
-Playing on L3 with Josh Doan and also PP1 with Tage Thompson, Doan, Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and offensive zone time percentage; 6 of his 8 goals this season have been high-danger goals.
Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel, PIT
8 and 5 percent rostered
-Chinakhov, acquired from CBJ during season, has 14 points (10G/4A) in 21 games since trade to PIT.
-Has scored goals in 7 of his past 11 games; multiple SOG in 8 straight games (3+ in 7 of those 8).
-Playing on L1 with Evgeni Malkin; key injury: Sidney Crosby (lower body; out for at least 4 weeks).
-Kindel: 4th among rookies in both goals (15) and shots on goal (120); tied for 3rd in power-play goals (4).
-Could see expanded role in Crosby's absence; playing on L3 with Anthony Mantha and also PP2.
-EDGE stats: Chinakhov has 4th-hardest shot among forwards and also ranks highly at position in average shot speed, max skating speed, midrange goals and long-range SOG; Kindel ranks highly among forwards in hardest shot, midrange goals and midrange shots on goal.
Michael Misa, SJS
7 percent rostered
-Points in 3 straight with 4 points (2G/2A), 1 on power play, since Olympics break; scored overtime goal Sunday vs. WPG.
-Playing on L2 with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli and also PP2.
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in max skating speed and average skating distance per 60 minutes.
Other forward to consider: Matt Savoie, EDM (2 percent rostered)
---
DEFENSEMAN
Simon Edvinsson, DET
-2nd on DET in average ice time (22:35 per game) behind Moritz Seider (25:39); plays on top pair with Seider.
-Scored 7th goal of season Saturday in 50th game of season to tie career high; had 7G in 78 games last season.
-Providing strong category coverage of hits (66) and blocked shots (109) this season.
-EDGE stats: Among defenseman leaders in high-danger goals and high-danger shots on goal.
---
GOALIE
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF
34 percent rostered
-Has 9-2-1 record with .923 save percentage in 13 games since BUF general manager change.
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in high-danger SV% and quality start percentage this season.
Arturs Silovs, PIT
18 percent rostered
-4-1-0 with .929 SV% in past 5 games; 2nd among rookies in shutouts (2) and 4th in wins (13 in 28 games).
-EDGE stats: Ranks highly among goalies in midrange SV% this season.