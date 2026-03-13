NHL EDGE stats behind Stars' 14-game point streak

Dallas leads League in high-danger goals, has shown improvement in possession metrics

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© Andy Devlin/NHLI

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced stats behind the Dallas Stars’ 14-game point streak.

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The Dallas Stars have extended their point streak to 14 games, going 13-0-1 in that span since Jan. 23 and boasting elite advanced metrics in many categories.

It's the second-longest point streak in Stars/North Stars history behind a 15-game run from Dec. 6, 1998 to Jan. 6, 1999 (12-0-3) -- the season in which Dallas won its only Stanley Cup. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season behind the Colorado Avalanche (17 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (15).

The Stars have two of the NHL’s top 10 point scorers since Jan. 23, with forward Matt Duchene (21 in 14 games) tied for eighth and Jason Robertson in 10th (20 in 14 games). Wyatt Johnston is tied for the NHL lead in power-play goals since Jan. 23 (six), while Robertson is tied for second in power-play points (10) over that span. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 9-0-1 and tied for the NHL lead in wins since Jan. 23.

EDM@DAL: Duchene eludes Oilers' defense, nets beautiful backhand shot

The Stars are currently second in the NHL standings (41-14-10; 92 points) behind the Avalanche (44-11-9; 97 points), their Central Division counterparts. Dallas defeated Colorado in seven games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference First Round. It’s also worth noting the Stars have put together this lengthy point streak despite some of their top players, forwards Mikko Rantanen (has not played since Olympics), Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin (out for season), dealing with injuries.

Here are three underlying reasons behind Dallas’ dominant stretch, which has kept them among the top Stanley Cup contenders.

1. High-danger goals

The Stars lead the NHL in high-danger goals (131) this season and are tied for fourth in high-danger shots on goal (573). Johnston ranks second in high-danger goals (24) behind Tyler Bertuzzi of the Chicago Blackhawks (25) and is tied for fifth in high-danger shots on goal (92).

Johnston is one of three Stars players with at least 70 high-danger shots on goal (others: Robertson with 85; Hintz with 70); Dallas is one of two teams to have three players with at least that 70 high-danger shots on goal (other: Toronto Maple Leafs).

Robertson, who's 26 years old, is tied for fifth in goals overall (36) this season; Johnston is close behind in seventh (35). Johnston, who's only 22 years old, already has three 30-goal seasons and leads the NHL in high-danger and midrange goals combined (32) this season.

COL@DAL: Johnston goes top shelf to make it 2-1 in the 1st

2. Special teams prowess

The Stars rank second in power-play percentage this season (30.1) behind the Edmonton Oilers (32.6), and Johnston leads the League in power-play goals (22). Dallas also ranks in the top 10 in penalty kill percentage (80.8; 10th) and fewest shots on goal allowed per game (26.5; seventh).

With a defense led by Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell, the Stars also bolstered that group by acquiring Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. Heiskanen ranks fifth among defensemen in power-play points (22), and the Stars have three of the NHL’s top 10 skaters overall in that category: Johnston (36; third), Robertson (33; fifth) and Rantanen (30; tied for seventh).

Heiskanen is one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL, and his skating distance metrics support that claim. Heiskanen is among the top defensemen in both power-play skating distance (31.68 miles; fifth) and penalty kill skating distance (21.64 miles; tied for ninth). Lindell ranks second among defensemen in penalty kill skating distance (26.23; fifth in entire NHL).

3. Possession improvement

Prior to the Stars’ 14-game point streak, they ranked 30th out of 32 teams in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (45.7). During Dallas' 14-game point streak, the team has drastically improved in that key possession category, ranking fourth in the League since Jan. 23 (53.2 percent).

The Stars top possession player in terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts differential during the point streak has been Harley (plus-57; tied for 23rd in NHL over span). Harley is also a shots by location standout who ranks in the 85th percentile or higher among defensemen in the following categories:

 • Midrange shots on goal: 25 (88th percentile)
 • Long-range shots on goal: 49 (85th percentile)
 • High-danger goals: 2 (86th percentile)

Although the Stars will likely match up with Minnesota, which is tied for third in the NHL standings (38-16-12; 88 points), in the first round of the postseason, Dallas is arguably as robust of a team from top to bottom as Colorado. Having made the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons, Dallas looks to finally get over the hump with some key adjustments under coach Glen Gulutzan in his second tenure with the team.

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