NHL EDGE stats behind Stars' 14-game point streak

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced stats behind the Dallas Stars’ 14-game point streak.

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The Dallas Stars have extended their point streak to 14 games, going 13-0-1 in that span since Jan. 23 and boasting elite advanced metrics in many categories.

It's the second-longest point streak in Stars/North Stars history behind a 15-game run from Dec. 6, 1998 to Jan. 6, 1999 (12-0-3) -- the season in which Dallas won its only Stanley Cup. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season behind the Colorado Avalanche (17 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (15).

The Stars have two of the NHL’s top 10 point scorers since Jan. 23, with forward Matt Duchene (21 in 14 games) tied for eighth and Jason Robertson in 10th (20 in 14 games). Wyatt Johnston is tied for the NHL lead in power-play goals since Jan. 23 (six), while Robertson is tied for second in power-play points (10) over that span. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 9-0-1 and tied for the NHL lead in wins since Jan. 23.