NHL EDGE stats behind Stars' 14-game point streak

2. Special teams prowess
The Stars rank second in power-play percentage this season (30.1) behind the Edmonton Oilers (32.6), and Johnston leads the League in power-play goals (22). Dallas also ranks in the top 10 in penalty kill percentage (80.8; 10th) and fewest shots on goal allowed per game (26.5; seventh).
With a defense led by Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell, the Stars also bolstered that group by acquiring Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. Heiskanen ranks fifth among defensemen in power-play points (22), and the Stars have three of the NHL’s top 10 skaters overall in that category: Johnston (36; third), Robertson (33; fifth) and Rantanen (30; tied for seventh).
Heiskanen is one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL, and his skating distance metrics support that claim. Heiskanen is among the top defensemen in both power-play skating distance (31.68 miles; fifth) and penalty kill skating distance (21.64 miles; tied for ninth). Lindell ranks second among defensemen in penalty kill skating distance (26.23; fifth in entire NHL).
3. Possession improvement
Prior to the Stars’ 14-game point streak, they ranked 30th out of 32 teams in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (45.7). During Dallas' 14-game point streak, the team has drastically improved in that key possession category, ranking fourth in the League since Jan. 23 (53.2 percent).
The Stars top possession player in terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts differential during the point streak has been Harley (plus-57; tied for 23rd in NHL over span). Harley is also a shots by location standout who ranks in the 85th percentile or higher among defensemen in the following categories:
• Midrange shots on goal: 25 (88th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 49 (85th percentile)
• High-danger goals: 2 (86th percentile)
Although the Stars will likely match up with Minnesota, which is tied for third in the NHL standings (38-16-12; 88 points), in the first round of the postseason, Dallas is arguably as robust of a team from top to bottom as Colorado. Having made the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons, Dallas looks to finally get over the hump with some key adjustments under coach Glen Gulutzan in his second tenure with the team.