Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Dostal has high ceiling after Gibson trade; picks unveiled in 32 in 32 series

Dostal for fantasy breakout 8125

© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

Throughout the month of August, NHL.com will identify a fantasy hockey breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season each day as part of its 32 in 32 series. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTES: Breakout candidates, usually (but not limited to) players who are 25 years old or younger, have already had some success in the NHL, can take another step forward and exceed their fantasy average draft positions (ADP) this season. Players excluded from the breakouts list are last season’s Calder Trophy finalists (Lane Hutson, Dustin Wolf, Macklin Celebrini) and this season’s rookie class.

Anaheim Ducks: Lukas Dostal, G

Dostal, who had an NHL career-high 23 wins in 54 games last season, could reach another gear after the Ducks traded veteran goalie John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. Per NHL EDGE stats, Dostal was the only goalie in the NHL to rank in the top five in saves from each major shot location region last season; he was fourth in high-danger saves (350), fifth in midrange saves (412) and fifth in long-range saves (371). With the addition of experienced forwards Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider to provide more goal support and boost the power play in front of Dostal, the 25-year-old could reach the 30-win mark and perhaps even make the Ducks a dark horse Stanley Cup Playoff contender if their young skaters also take the next step. -- Pete Jensen

Boston Bruins: Aug. 2
Buffalo Sabres: Aug. 3
Calgary Flames: Aug. 4
Carolina Hurricanes: Aug. 5
Chicago Blackhawks: Aug. 6
Colorado Avalanche: Aug. 7
Columbus Blue Jackets: Aug. 8
Dallas Stars: Aug. 9
Detroit Red Wings: Aug. 10
Edmonton Oilers: Aug. 11
Florida Panthers: Aug. 12
Los Angeles Kings: Aug. 13
Minnesota Wild: Aug. 14
Montreal Canadiens: Aug. 15
Nashville Predators: Aug. 16
New Jersey Devils: Aug. 17
New York Islanders: Aug. 18
New York Rangers: Aug. 19
Ottawa Senators: Aug. 20
Philadelphia Flyers: Aug. 21
Pittsburgh Penguins: Aug. 22
San Jose Sharks: Aug. 23
Seattle Kraken: Aug. 24
St. Louis Blues: Aug. 25
Tampa Bay Lightning: Aug. 26
Toronto Maple Leafs: Aug. 27
Utah Hockey Club: Aug. 28
Vancouver Canucks: Aug. 29
Vegas Golden Knights: Aug. 30
Washington Capitals: Aug. 31
Winnipeg Jets: Sept. 1

