Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Throughout the month of August, NHL.com will identify a fantasy hockey breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season each day as part of its 32 in 32 series. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTES: Breakout candidates, usually (but not limited to) players who are 25 years old or younger, have already had some success in the NHL, can take another step forward and exceed their fantasy average draft positions (ADP) this season. Players excluded from the breakouts list are last season’s Calder Trophy finalists (Lane Hutson, Dustin Wolf, Macklin Celebrini) and this season’s rookie class.