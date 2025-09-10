Fantasy hockey sleeper picks with EDGE stats

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

NOTES: Sleepers, usually players who are attainable outside the top 120 overall, are underrated fantasy options who can exceed their average draft positions (ADP) this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Cutter Gauthier, F: The No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the rookie lead in even-strength goals (18) last season and tied with Alex Killorn for Anaheim’s lead in that category. Gauthier had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) over his final 27 games last season and has the potential to eclipse the 30-goal mark in his second season given his high shot volume (190 shots on goal; second on Ducks behind Frank Vatrano’s 234). Per NHL EDGE stats, Gauthier ranked among the forward leaders in 20-plus mph speed bursts (200; 95th percentile), average shot speed (64.13 mph; 93rd percentile) and midrange goals (10; 90th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm, F: The 30-year-old finished his first season in Boston with 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his final 11 games. Lindholm found chemistry during that span on the top line with elite goal scorers David Pastrnak (43 goals; fifth in NHL) and Morgan Geekie (33 goals; tied for 26th in NHL); that trio combined to score 15 goals when on the ice together at 5-on-5 for the Bruins over those final 11 games. Per NHL EDGE stats, Lindholm ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (70; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (17; 86th percentile) and total skating distance (226.41 miles; 85th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Buffalo Sabres

Jiri Kulich, F: He had 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 62 games as a rookie last season and mostly played on a line with elite forward Tage Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (33) last season. Kulich, 21, is expected to remain Buffalo’s top-line center and should receive more power-play ice time after the Sabres traded wing JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. Per NHL EDGE stats, Kulich ranked in the 83rd percentile in 20-plus mph speed bursts (141) and 91st percentile in average shot speed (63.11 mph) among forwards last season. -- Chris Meaney

Calgary Flames

Zayne Parekh, D: The rookie scored a midrange goal in his NHL debut, which was his only game last season, and joins a deep group of fantasy defensemen for Calgary, which also has MacKenzie Weegar and another proven point producer in Rasmus Andersson (career-high 50 points in 2021-22). Parekh, who led Ontario Hockey League defensemen in goals (33) and points (107 in 61 games; fifth among all skaters in league) last season for Saginaw, joins goalie Dustin Wolf among NHL.com’s top 40 keeper rankings and should be considered a fringe top five rookie for this season. -- Pete Jensen

Carolina Hurricanes

Taylor Hall, F: The 33-year-old veteran was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24 and finished the regular season strong with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in his final 19 games. Hall, a seven-time 20-goal scorer who won the Hart Trophy in 2018, should see top-nine and power-play usage for the Hurricanes, who reached the Eastern Conference Final last season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hall scored 12 of his 18 goals from high-danger areas last season and ranked among the forward leaders in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.21 miles; 92nd percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (162; 88th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (22; 92nd percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Chicago Blackhawks

Sam Rinzel, D: The No. 25 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was promoted to the Blackhawks near the end of last season and finished with five assists, three on the power play, 22 shots on goal and 12 hits in nine games. Rinzel ranked second on Chicago in average ice time (23:22 per game) and even-strength ice time (19:28 per game) and was tied for third in power-play ice time per game (2:24). The rookie defenseman could start the season on the first power-play unit, and, per NHL EDGE stats, finished in the 80th percentile among defensemen in average skating distance per 60 minutes at all strengths (8.80 miles) and 85th percentile at even strength (9.00). -- Chris Meaney

Colorado Avalanche

Brock Nelson, F: The center had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 games, three on the power play, after being acquired by the Avalanche from the New York Islanders last season. He's expected to remain on the second line, where he could bring exposure to talented wings in Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and/or Gabriel Landeskog. Nelson is a three-time 30-goal scorer from his time with the Islanders and, per NHL EDGE stats, ranked among the forward leaders in total skating distance (259.89 miles; 97th percentile), midrange shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (171; 91st percentile) last season. -- Pete Jensen

Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner, F: He didn’t make his season debut until Feb. 22 because of shoulder surgery but was still productive last season with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 70 shots on goal in 26 games. Jenner (199 career goals) is one goal away from joining Rick Nash (289) and Cam Atkinson (213) as the only players to score 200 goals for the Blue Jackets in their history. He has a high fantasy ceiling for Columbus, which led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals last season (201), especially given his strong hits coverage (2.2 per game in career). Per NHL EDGE stats, Jenner ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals in both 2023-24 (18; 94th percentile) and 2022-23 (17; 92nd percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

