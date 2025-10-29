NHL EDGE stats behind Dobes’ hot start for Canadiens

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Montreal Canadiens rookie goalie Jakub Dobes.

Jakub Dobes has emerged as the Montreal Canadiens’ starting goalie early on this season and also a dark horse contender for the Calder Trophy backed by strong advanced stats.

The Canadiens rookie is 6-0-0 to start the season and, among goalies who have played at least four games this season, is tied for third in save percentage (.930) and ranks fourth in goals-against average (1.97). He is the first Canadiens goalie to begin a season with a six-game winning streak since Carey Price (started 10-0-0 in 2016-17).

Dobes is outperforming Sam Montembeault (.842 save percentage in five games), who was a workhorse starter and had a career-best season (31 wins, four shutouts in 62 games) for Montreal in 2024-25, and has helped the Canadiens win eight of its first 11 games this season. The 24-year-old, who is still rookie eligible, is now 13-4-3 with a .915 save percentage and one shutout in his first 22 NHL games.

Here are three underlying reasons Dobes could be sustainable as the Canadiens’ starting goalie and they can contend for the Atlantic Division title this season.

1. High-danger save percentage

Dobes leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.918; minimum four games played) and ranks second in 5-on-5 save percentage (.959) behind Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals (.960 in seven games). At 5-on-5, the Canadiens have outscored their opponents by seven goals (26-19), tied for the best goal differential in those situations this season.

By comparison, Montembeault’s high-danger save percentage (.636 in five games) is below the NHL average (.810) this season.