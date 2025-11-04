NHL EDGE stats behind Schmaltz's surprising start for Mammoth

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz.

---

The Utah Mammoth's forward group had breakout potential entering this season, but few could have expected their leading scorer over the first month of the season to be Nick Schmaltz.

The 29-year-old is off to the best start of his NHL career with 17 points in 12 games (tied for 11th in entire League) and also leads Utah in assists (10), even-strength points (11) and power-play points (six). Schmaltz is playing in his usual spot with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton on the top line to complement Utah's top six, which also features a potent trio of young forwards Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and offseason addition JJ Peterka (acquired from Buffalo Sabres).

Schmaltz, who played six seasons for the Arizona Coyotes before they relocated to Utah, is a two-time 60-point producer who has shown flashes of brilliance before; he had a seven-point game (two goals, five assists) for the Coyotes on March 5, 2022, the highest single-game point total in the NHL since Sam Gagner had eight (four goals, four assists) for the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 2, 2012.

Schmaltz is showing greater consistency lately with an eight-game point streak from Oct. 15-28. The only players with longer point streaks so far this season are Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens (11 games; active streak) and Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes (nine games). It's worth noting Schmaltz tied a career-long point streak from last season (Jan. 10-24); he also had another scoring outburst for the Coyotes in 2021-22 with 22 points in 14 games (March 3-30, 2022; included his seven-point game).

Here are three underlying metrics behind Schmaltz's surprising start to the season:

1. Shots by location

Schmaltz has been a standout among forwards in all three shots on goal by location categories:

• High-danger shots on goal: 18 (97th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 13 (92nd percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 5 (92nd percentile)

It's also worth noting Schmaltz is producing shots on goal (39 in 12 games) at by far the highest clip of his NHL career; he ranks second among Utah players in shots on goal per game (3.25) behind Guenther (3.42). Schmaltz's previous career high in that category was last season (2.27 in 82 games).