NHL EDGE stats behind Schmaltz's surprising start for Mammoth

Forward excels from high-danger areas, adds to Utah's speed

Schmaltz_shoots_vsFlames

© Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz.

The Utah Mammoth's forward group had breakout potential entering this season, but few could have expected their leading scorer over the first month of the season to be Nick Schmaltz.

The 29-year-old is off to the best start of his NHL career with 17 points in 12 games (tied for 11th in entire League) and also leads Utah in assists (10), even-strength points (11) and power-play points (six). Schmaltz is playing in his usual spot with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton on the top line to complement Utah's top six, which also features a potent trio of young forwards Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and offseason addition JJ Peterka (acquired from Buffalo Sabres).

Schmaltz, who played six seasons for the Arizona Coyotes before they relocated to Utah, is a two-time 60-point producer who has shown flashes of brilliance before; he had a seven-point game (two goals, five assists) for the Coyotes on March 5, 2022, the highest single-game point total in the NHL since Sam Gagner had eight (four goals, four assists) for the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 2, 2012.

Schmaltz is showing greater consistency lately with an eight-game point streak from Oct. 15-28. The only players with longer point streaks so far this season are Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens (11 games; active streak) and Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes (nine games). It's worth noting Schmaltz tied a career-long point streak from last season (Jan. 10-24); he also had another scoring outburst for the Coyotes in 2021-22 with 22 points in 14 games (March 3-30, 2022; included his seven-point game).

Here are three underlying metrics behind Schmaltz's surprising start to the season:

1. Shots by location

Schmaltz has been a standout among forwards in all three shots on goal by location categories:

• High-danger shots on goal: 18 (97th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 13 (92nd percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 5 (92nd percentile)

It's also worth noting Schmaltz is producing shots on goal (39 in 12 games) at by far the highest clip of his NHL career; he ranks second among Utah players in shots on goal per game (3.25) behind Guenther (3.42). Schmaltz's previous career high in that category was last season (2.27 in 82 games).

SJS@UTA: Cooley sets up Schmaltz on the power play

2. High-danger goals

Schmaltz has specifically excelled in high-danger goals (five) this season; he's tied for second in the entire NHL in that category behind Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks (seven). Two of Schmaltz's goals have come on tips or deflections; the only two players with more such goals are Miles Wood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (three each).

A five-time 20-goal scorer, Schmaltz has a chance to shatter his previous career high of 23 in 63 games with the Coyotes in 2021-22. It's worth noting Schmaltz was also among the forward leaders in high-danger goals (15; 90th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (71; 93rd) last season, indicating he could have staying power among Utah's leading goal-scorers.

UTA@STL: Schmaltz pads lead with sneaky tip-in on power play

3. Skating speed and distance

Another layer to Schmaltz's success has been his speed; he ranks highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (26; 84th percentile) and continues to be a standout in total skating distance (38.83 miles; 91st percentile at position). Schmaltz has been a fixture on Keller's line for years; Keller is Utah's franchise leader in points (102 in 93 games), followed by second-place Schmaltz (80 in 94 games).

The Mammoth's young core has showcased even more speed during their 8-4-0 start to the season. Cooley ranks second in max skating speed (23.97 mph) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (24.61), and Utah ranks fourth in the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (341). Utah's combination of speed and defensive prowess in terms of shots on goal per game allowed (24.9; third fewest in NHL) has them in position to take the next step and contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

TOR@UTA: Schmaltz tucks in Maatta's dish to trim lead to 1

