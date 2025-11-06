NHL EDGE stats behind Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals.

After breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record last season, Alex Ovechkin has become the first player in history to reach 900 career goals and continues to thrive for the Washington Capitals in various advanced metrics.

Ovechkin’s goal against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday marked his 138th career game-winning goal, which extends his NHL record in that category. The 40-year-old stands alone at the top of many League career leaderboards, including power-play goals (326), game-opening goals (150) and overtime goals (27). It was also Ovechkin’s NHL-record 425th goal after turning 30 years old.