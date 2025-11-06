NHL EDGE stats behind Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals

Shot speed, midrange prowess, supporting cast help Capitals forward extend record

Ovechkin WSH EDGE stats 900 goal team celebration

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals.

---

After breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record last season, Alex Ovechkin has become the first player in history to reach 900 career goals and continues to thrive for the Washington Capitals in various advanced metrics.

Ovechkin’s goal against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday marked his 138th career game-winning goal, which extends his NHL record in that category. The 40-year-old stands alone at the top of many League career leaderboards, including power-play goals (326), game-opening goals (150) and overtime goals (27). It was also Ovechkin’s NHL-record 425th goal after turning 30 years old.

STL@WSH: Ovechkin doubles lead with milestone goal

He has scored three goals in his first 13 games this season and was among the NHL leaders in the category last season (44 in 65 games; tied for third in League) despite missing 17 games because of a broken leg. Playing all 21 of his NHL seasons with the Capitals, Ovechkin is tied for the most 50-goal seasons (nine; with Gretzky, Mike Bossy) in League history and also has the most 40-goal seasons (14) and 30-goal seasons (19).

Here are three underlying reasons behind Ovechkin’s continued goal-scoring prowess:

1. Shot speed

Ovechkin ranks among the forward leaders in both top shot speed (93.21 miles per hour; 97th percentile) and average shot speed (63.43 mph; 93rd percentile). Only six NHL forwards have had more 90-plus mph shot attempts than Ovechkin (two) this season.

The Capitals are tied for fifth in the NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (13) after finishing third in that category last season (105) behind the Edmonton Oilers (136) and Tampa Bay Lightning (115).

2. Midrange prowess

Ovechkin leads the Capitals and ranks in the 97th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (18) this season. Two of his three goals have been midrange goals, as were 16 of his 44 goals last season (tied for seventh in entire NHL).

Ovechkin ranks second on Washington in shot attempts (90) behind defenseman Jakob Chychrun (95). Ovechkin’s 900th goal proves he continues to score in different, unique ways; that goal came on a backhand from the right net side; Ovechkin, known for his prowess from the left circle, only scored four of his 44 goals last season from the right side and one from the right net side.

Since the NHL began tracking shots by type in 2009-10, Ovechkin leads the League in both wrist shot goals (274) and slap shot goals (183) and also ranks second in snap shot goals (142), showcasing his goal-scoring versatility. He’s tied for 14th in backhand goals (43) over that span.

3. Zone starts percentage

Ovechkin is among the NHL leaders in offensive zone start percentage (58; 99th percentile) and leads the League in percentage of 5-on-5 offensive zone face-offs (87.9) among players who have played multiple games this season. Only eight percent of Ovechkin’s shifts have begun with a defensive zone face-off, suggesting coach Spencer Carbery is deploying his captain in favorable situations to maximize his offense.

Whether during GR8 CHASE last season or the first month of this season, Ovechkin continues to benefit from the Capitals’ strong supporting cast. Washington ranks third in the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (54.9) behind the Colorado Avalanche (56.7) and Carolina Hurricanes (55.3). It’s also worth noting Washington is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the most high-danger shots on goal (129) this season, indicating their offense is producing high-quality chances beyond just Ovechkin.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin rips home a PPG for his 895th career goal

Even with some goal-scoring regression as a team (2.85 goals per game this season; tied for 19th) compared to last season (3.49; second behind Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3.56), the Capitals have remained an elite team thanks to goalie Logan Thompson. Among goalies who have played at least five games over the past two seasons combined, Thompson leads the NHL in points percentage (.769) and ranks second in winning percentage (.712; 37 wins in 52 games) behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (.726; 53 wins in 73 games).

---

Read more: Numbers behind Ovechkin’s GR8 CHASE | Fantasy impact

Related Content

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Ovechkin becomes 1st player in NHL history with 900 goals

Every Ovechkin goal on road to 900

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

NHL Status Report: Miller likely back for Hurricanes tonight

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Chara’s drive to do ‘whatever it takes’ inspired Bruins on way to Hall of Fame

Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 99th time when Penguins host Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bertuzzi's late hat trick powers Blackhawks past Canucks

Kadri scores in 1,000th game, Flames cruise past Blue Jackets

Ovechkin becomes 1st player in NHL history with 900 goals

Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks score 6 in win against Kraken

Tavares glad to finally celebrate with Maple Leafs 1 week after scoring No. 500

Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Super 16: Makar of Avalanche, Bobrovsky of Panthers among potential future of Hall of Famers

Tavares breaks tie in 3rd period, Maple Leafs defeat Mammoth